Figo: I don't understand criticism aimed at Man Utd striker Ronaldo

By Paul Vegas
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortuguese great Luis Figo has scoffed at criticism of Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo was again on the mark for United in their crucial midweek win at...

Tribal Football

Rangnick prepared to see Ronaldo, Cavani leave Man Utd

New Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is prepared to oversee a major clearout over the two 2022 transfer windows. That's according to BILD, which state headlining those to leave will be Cristiano Ronaldo. In addition to Ronaldo, also in Rangnick's sights are Edinson Cavani (34) and Nemanja Matic (33). Paul...
Tribal Football

Santos insists relationship with Man Utd striker Ronaldo rock solid: He was telling a Serbia player...

Portugal coach Fernando Santos insists his relationship with Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo remains rock solid. There were claims of the pair having cross words at the end of Portugal's World Cup qualifying defeat to Serbia earlier this week. However, this has since been rubbished, with Ronaldo complaining about being denied a goal against the Serbs.
Sporting News

Messi weighs in on Ronaldo's Man Utd return

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi has given his opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United while reflecting on his rivalry with the Portugal international. Ronaldo re-signed for United after 11 years away on summer transfer deadline day, with Juventus letting him go for an initial fee of $27 million.
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo wants Luis Enrique at Man Utd

Ronaldo wants Luis Enrique at Man Utd (Sky Sports) Man Utd to step up Zidane pursuit after sacking Solskjaer (The Times) Barca and Man City target Lacazette (Fichajes) Sterling tells Guardiola he wants to leave Man City for Barcelona (Sport) Man Utd decide to sack Solskjaer (Manchester Evening News) Ten...
Cristiano Ronaldo
Tribal Football

PSG ace Messi admits following Ronaldo at Man Utd

PSG ace Leo Messi admits he's followed Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Manchester United this season. Messi has insisted that his long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo has adapted impressively on his return to Manchester United, despite the club's recent dire form. "United is a very strong team with great players. Cristiano already...
Tribal Football

AC Milan striker Ibrahimovic: Man Utd live in the past

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has taken aim at former club Manchester United. For Ibrahimovic, United "talk too much" about past glories and they will not restore success by dining out on trophies from yesteryear. He told the Guardian: "They talk too much about the past. When I went there...
Tribal Football

Ronaldo favours Luis Enrique for Man Utd job

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is keen for Spain boss Luis Enrique to take over at Old Trafford. United are expected to consider Enrique as a possible replacement for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, who was sacked this morning. It's thought the former Barcelona manager would be interested in talking to officials...
Tribal Football

​Ronaldo unhappy with Man Utd teammates for 'wanting things too easy'

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo believes his teammates want things too easy at the club. Ronaldo and the rest of the squad must prepare for a vital Champions League game away to Villarreal with Michael Carrick in temporary charge of the team. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lost his position as manager...
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp: Don't ask me about Man Utd and Solskjaer

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has dismissed questions about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking by Manchester United. Mauricio Pochettino is now favourite to replace Solskjaer in the hot seat while Michael Carrick has been put in temporary charge. Klopp was asked for his thoughts on the sacking in his Tuesday press conference...
The Independent

Ronaldo and Sancho score as Man Utd begin life after Solskjaer with victory

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered yet another critical late Champions League goal before Jadon Sancho got his first in a Manchester United shirt to give caretaker manager Michael Carrick a 2-0 victory over Villarreal United were far from convincing against a side 12th in LaLiga, but where there is Ronaldo there is a way and his sixth Champions League goal of the season, 12 minutes from time, set them on course for victory.The Portuguese then helped start a move capped by Sancho in the last minute of the 90, with the England forward crashing a shot off the underside of the bar...
Tribal Football

Pfannenstiel understands Man Utd turning to Rangnick

German sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel believes Ralf Rangnick can be a success with Manchester United. Pfannenstiel worked with Rangnick at Hoffenheim. He told BBC Sport: "His football is very direct, lots of pressing, lots of counter-pressing, lots of high-intensity football - something which is always exciting to watch. "If you...
Tribal Football

Ronaldo has message for Man Utd teammates ahead of Watford clash

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has called on teammates to rally for their clash with Watford. Ronaldo has urged Manchester United to dig deep to get back on track. The Red Devils return to Premier League action at Watford after six losses in 12 games. And the United legend posted...
Tribal Football

Maguire wants solid Man Utd defence to help 'brilliant' Ronaldo

Harry Maguire has claimed Manchester United must sort out their defence to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to make an impact in attack. The Red Devils were able to keep a clean sheet against Villarreal which allowed Ronaldo to put them ahead after 78 minutes. Jadon Sancho capped off the 2-0 victory...
Tribal Football

Man Utd star Ronaldo hails Solskjaer as 'outstanding human being'

Cristiano Ronaldo has hailed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as an 'outstanding human being'. Solskjaer was sacked as Manchester United manager on Sunday as his team slipped to eighth on the table after a shocking loss to Watford. Like many of his teammates, United star Ronaldo has paid tribute to Solskjaer on...
Sporting News

Ronaldo inspires Man Utd to crucial Champions League win

Call it the new manager bump? Manchester United responded to a coaching change made two days before with a 2-0 Champions League road win that clinched a berth into the Round of 16. Not a bad first day on the job for caretaker coach Michael Carrick, who got two late...
Tribal Football

Man Utd striker Cavani reveals Uruguay injury trip

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has confirmed he's recovering from a tendon injury. The centre-forward last played for United against Atalanta in the Champions League last month and he was subsequently ruled out of the Manchester derby after that game. He was also forced to pull out of Uruguay's squad across the international break.
Tribal Football

Man Utd striker Rashford: Ole mantra helped for victory at Villarreal

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford admits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer contacted the players after his sacking. Rashford has revealed how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told the Manchester United players of his sacking. The Norwegian was relieved of his duties after a run of poor form and results that culminated in an embarrassing...
