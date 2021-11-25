Brandon Bryant: It’s game on for Handcash

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s shoe line has become a commodity so rare even the wealthy NBA stars struggle to get in possession of the sneakers. Following Bryant’s tragic death, his wife Vanessa announced the family’s estate would end its long-term partnership with Nike. After the sports apparel manufacturer stopped producing new pairs of Kobes, the brand’s devoted fans — including Anthony Davis — started running out of their favorite shoes.
Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, one can argue, were two of the most driven athletes in the history of the NBA. Their unmatched desire to win at all costs only bolstered their incredible talent and allowed them to find the success that they did in the league during their respective careers.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WPRI) – Bryant men’s basketball got back in the win column Sunday, defeating Holy Cross 78-62 on the final day of the Sunshine Slam tournament. The Bulldogs earn their second win of the season, snapping a three-game skid. Peter Kiss scored a career-high 35 points, surpassing 1,000 career points in the process. […]
Eight games into his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, superstar guard Russell Westbrook is starting to fit in well with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Although Westbrook had a nice game on Tuesday against the Houston Rockets, former Laker Derek Fisher used a pejorative nickname during postgame coverage to refer to him.
Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
A 7x All-Star, 2x Scoring Champ, and 7x All-NBA player, Steph Curry has earned the respect of everyone in the NBA community, from fans to former players. That is also true for former Celtics sharpshooter Ray Allen, who recently gave a glowing review of the 33-year-old Akron native in a chat with Monte Poole of NBC Sports.
The Golden State Warriors crushed the Brooklyn Nets 117-99 on Tuesday night to improve to a 12-2 record, which is the best in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Nets fell to 10-5, (but they did rebound on Wednesday night beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-99 to improve to 11-5). Kevin Durant was...
New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson has suffered a “delay” in his rehab process. Williamson, 21, hasn’t played in a game this season. The former No. 1 pick underwent offseason surgery on his right foot and has been rehabbing ever since. The former Duke star suffered yet another setback this week though.
The Portland Trail Blazers will be without their best player for an extended period of time. On Wednesday, the team announced that superstar point guard Damian Lillard will miss at least the next 10 days with lower abdominal tendinopathy, per NBA insider Sham Charania. Damian Lillard has been dealing with...
MIAMI, Fla. — Wilmington College football senior linebacker Tavion Bryant has accepted an invitation to compete at the 2022 Podyum All-Star Bowl in Miami, Fla., in early January. The Podyum All-Star Bowl is an elite collegiate all-star game held annually in Miami at the beginning of January. NFL, CFL, indoor,...
The Golden State Warriors keep their good pace in the 2021/22 NBA season, beating the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center on Wednesday night. Stephen Curry once again led his team to the win, dropping 25 points on his brother's squad. Seth Curry, who is the only current player in the...
ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — Don’t look now, but the Washington Football Team is making moves in the NFC. After starting the season 2-6, Washington has now won three straight, and are currently the #7 seed in the playoffs. During the winning streak, the offense has been more efficient, however, it’s the defense that has really […]
The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
Devin Booker is one of the most talented young players in the NBA right now, having played in the 2021 Finals and leading the Phoenix Suns alongside Chris Paul in a season where nobody believed in them. He's very talented with the ball in his hands and one of the...
Hoop fans have witnessed many brother locking horns against one another on the basketball court, the latest being LaMelo ball and Lonzo Ball in the Hornets vs Bulls showdown. With the game being deadlocked until the last quarter, the highlight was younger brother LaMelo elbowing Lonzo during the second quarter which made the fans call out Brotherly Violence.
