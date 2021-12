Having announced that it will sign the Glasgow Declaration on Zero Emissions Cars and Vans at COP26, a study by Volvo Motors says that the manufacturing process of its C40 Recharge electric coupe-SUV generates 70 percent more emissions than that of the ICE-powered XC40 counterpart. However, when the car’s lifetime is factored in, a breakeven is reached, and the EV’s total carbon footprint is less compared to that of the ICE vehicle’s.

