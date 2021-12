Sports-related head injuries in female athletes have significantly risen in the past decade. In high school, girls’ concussions have increased 3 to 4 times more. Head injuries during sports have increased more than 200% among female athletes between the ages of 14 and 18, according to a new study released this year from the American Academy of Orthopedics. Strangely, it is not only happening to girls in sport. It is affecting girls in recreation activities as well. These statistics are just from girls who reported their injury and symptoms at the hospital. However, there are a few different reasons why this is happening. Here are some explanations why females are more prone to concussions.

