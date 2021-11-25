Sandwich Offering COVID Booster Shots

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Wednesday, Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle started administering doses of the COVID-19 booster shot to those 18 and older. Baptist announced their new program Monday, not long after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made its recommendation that all vaccinated adults get a booster shot.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Holiday party planning is in full swing. But, there is one event this season doctors urge people to stay far away from: An invitation to what’s come to be known as a “COVID Party.”. COVID parties are gatherings where anti-vaxxers deliberately come together with the intention of...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Tuesday. The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department reported another death from COVID-19. According to LLCHD, a man in his 40s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated died....
An 8-year-old gets ready to receive her first dose of the COVID vaccine. Soon, fully vaccinated children who had consented to getting tested for coronavirus at NYC schools will no longer be eligible for on-campus COVID testing, potentially shrinking the number of students participating in the program. | Emily Elconin / Chalkbeat.
With Covid-19 spreading more quickly in the city and the Omicron variant expected to spread in the U.S. soon, the city of Milwaukee issued an advisory, not a mandate, that all individuals wear a mask while indoors in a public setting.
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A new COVID-19 testing site has popped up in recent days outside a popular Wauwatosa restaurant. A Texas-based pharmacy is offering free screenings at BelAir Cantina on West North Avenue. An 11-year-old boy was among those who received a COVID-19 test on Monday. "My son was sent...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix pharmacies are now offering free Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all eligible adults. The decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that everyone over the age of 18 who is already vaccinated can receive a booster. Anyone who has...
Some states have extended food stamp support up to the Christmas holidays. The support program began in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to this day. Households were expected to be given a minimum of 95 dollars in April of 2021. Family sizes determine how much families receive.
(Salem) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, approximately 391,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $62...
A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks was made by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. Should the proposal pass, single taxpayers who are earning...
Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
Americans with private medical insurance will be able to have the costs of at-home Covid-19 testing kits reimbursed by their insurers as part of a series of actions from Joe Biden’s administration to bolster the US against the coronavirus pandemic as the public health crisis enters a third year.The new policy will not cover upfront costs for such rapid at-home kits, which can range from $10 to $25. Instead, the roughly 150 million Americans with private insurance plans must file claims with their insurance providers to be reimbursed for the cost of at-home testing. Private insurers already cover in-office...
The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
