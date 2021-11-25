Xiarhos Pushes for Cape Infrastructure Funding

The US House of Representatives voted Thursday to keep federal agencies running for another 11 weeks and avoid a costly holiday-season government shutdown -- although the stopgap measure faces a thorny path in the Senate. With the cash due to dry up after 11:59 pm Friday, the Democratic-controlled lower chamber passed temporary legislation to keep the lights on until February 18. The "continuing resolution" would avoid millions of public workers being sent home unpaid with Christmas approaching, as parks, museums and other federal properties and services closed. But a small group of hardline Republicans is threatening to slow down the measure in the Senate in protest over the White House's pandemic response, meaning the closure remains a very real possibility.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO