Adair, IA

Adair County Board of Supervisors approve financial support for a new Community Center in Adair

By Mandy Billings
 7 days ago
(Adair Co.) Ryan Billheimer, City of Adair Public Works Director, appeared at the Adair County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday to request financial support for the Community Center.

Billheimer told the Supervisors that they applied for the Community Attraction and Tourism Grant which relies heavily on community support.

Supervisor John Twombly…

The City of Adair has been planning the replace the Community Center since the time the former Community Center was sold so that the new Dollar General store could be constructed. The corner of 4th Street and Stuart Street has been prepared to be the location of the new Adair Community Center.

