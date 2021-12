A new GTA Online update has been released, and with it comes a free gift celebrating Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition! Players that own the Trilogy and log into GTA Online before November 25th will be gifted free Liberty City Penitentiary Coveralls! It's not a massive bonus by any means, and it probably won't convince any players to go purchase GTA Trilogy if they haven't already. However, for GTA Online players that happened to purchase the compilation this month, it's a cool little perk, and it's tough to complain about something free!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO