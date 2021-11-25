ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

As I See It: Return to a Rhine River crossing

Daily News Of Newburyport
 7 days ago

In my last column, I wrote about the fear of the American soldiers crossing the English Channel and that huge river, the Rhine, in Germany, was something else. Now that we had a good foothold in Germany, we had to make another crossing. Like in France, my outfit went along with...

www.newburyportnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gainesville Times

Column: An ancient dream made real after canal connects Rhine, Danube rivers

Transporting goods by ship rather than on wheels has always been economical. Big rivers provide the natural waterways on which merchandise can be moved without the need to clear land and build roads first. Europeans wondered for centuries whether it would be possible to connect the North Sea to the...
U.K.
bizneworleans.com

Holiday Bonfires Return to the River Parishes

LAPLACE, La. – Louisiana’s River Parishes announced that the region’s annual holiday bonfire tradition will return this month after a pandemic-induced hiatus. Dating back hundreds of years, the almost month-long event features open houses, parades, live music and other activities that culminate in the annual Christmas Eve Bonfires on the Levee event.
LAPLACE, LA
kingstonthisweek.com

The Catholic Church in retreat

The announcement last week that Pope Francis may be planning a visit to Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church’s involvement in the abuses committed against Indigenous children in residential schools prompted a reflection on the state of the church today. The simple fact is that the church’s influence in the world is now at its lowest ebb since the early days of Christianity.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhine River#River Crossing#Guns#Church Service#American#Germans
travelawaits.com

I Just Went On A River Cruise — 8 Changes You Need To Know

Each of us has a comfort zone for timing our return to international travel. When you are ready to set sail on a European river cruise, there are a few changes you should keep in mind. We anticipated many of the changes to cruising, a few were happy surprises. I...
TRAVEL
townandcountrymag.com

The Hunt For the Romanovs’ Greatest Lost Treasure

On September 4, a team of 14 deepwater divers set off on a ship from Poland to explore a WWII-era shipwreck lying under 300 feet of water at the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Their goal was the German cargo ship SS Karlsruhe, which remains almost intact despite having been sunk by Allied bombs in 1945. “We have been looking for this wreck for over a year, and when we finally found it we realized it could be the most interesting undiscovered story from the bottom of the Baltic Sea,” the lead diver, Tomasz Stachura, told reporters at the start of the mission.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
informnny.com

Morristown marking return of Christmas celebrations with River Lights Festival

Morristown marking return of Christmas celebrations with River Lights Festival. Morristown marking return of Christmas celebrations with River Lights Festival. Florida man who took Nancy Pelosi's lectern during Capitol riot pleads guilty. Biden expected to address consumer prices during Tuesday remarks. Holiday Travel. Formerly incarcerated Albany man works with youth...
MORRISTOWN, NY
Florida Star

I Hoardius: Cache Of Thousands Of Ancient Roman Silver Coins Found In River

A hoard of 5,600 silver coins from the Roman Empire dating back nearly 2,000 years has been found in Germany. The Augsburg Art Collections and Museum said in a statement the discovery was the largest such find in the southern German state of Bavaria. The silver coins minted in the denarii Roman currency were discovered in an old, gravel riverbed near the location of what was once an early military base.
SCIENCE
Daily News Of Newburyport

SPS New England committed to composting

SALISBURY — Over the past year, SPS New England has composted 38.5 tons of waste from its restaurants instead of sending it to landfills. The Salisbury-based construction company is owned by Wayne Capolupo, Phil Capolupo and Karen Douglas, who also own Seaglass Restaurant and Lounge, Blue Ocean Event Center, Capri Seaside Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria, and SurfSide.
SALISBURY, MA
BBC

Survivor: I'm haunted by deadliest Channel crossing

It has been almost a week since Mohamed Isa Omar was pulled from the cold waters of the Channel, one of only two people to survive the deadliest crossing on record. But as he sits in a wheelchair in a French car park, the 28-year-old is clearly still traumatised. He speaks softly, telling the BBC he is haunted by what he saw that night.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

French minister in talks with unions on troubled Caribbean islands

France's minister for overseas territories left the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe Monday night at an impasse over ways to end more than a week of violent protests sparked by Covid-19 restrictions. Before departing for more talks in neighbouring Martinique, Sebastien Lecornu told reporters that the Guadeloupe negotiations had been deadlocked over the "obvious and indispensable" demand that the various unions condemn the violence. Discussions were not possible so long as the unions "do not want to condemn assassination attempts" against security forces, he said. Unrest in the former colonial outpost began with a protest over compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations for health workers, but quickly ballooned into a broader revolt over living conditions, and spread to next door Martinique.
PROTESTS
AFP

Pope Francis seeks closer Orthodox ties on Greece visit

Twenty years after the last papal visit to Athens sparked protests by monks, Pope Francis heads to the Greek capital on Saturday seeking to improve historically difficult relations between the Roman Catholic and Greek Orthodox Churches. Francis visited the island of Lesbos in 2016 but his trip to Athens, which will include a mass and meetings with Greece's top cleric, Archbishop Ieronymos, is the first to the Greek capital by a pope since John Paul II came in May 2001. The Orthodox Church has been separated from the Catholic Church since the schism of 1054 between Rome and Constantinople, today's Istanbul which was then the capital of the Byzantine Empire. Hardliners in Greece still blame the pope for the split, and for the Fourth Crusade that sacked Constantinople in 1204.
RELIGION
Daily News Of Newburyport

Two Afghan evacuee families coming to Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT – As of next Monday, an Afghan family of 13 will call St. Paul’s Episcopal Church home – at least temporarily. St. Paul’s rector, the Rev. Dr. Jarred Mercer, said the parents and 11 children, ranging in age from an infant to 17, are the first evacuees from Afghanistan coming to Newburyport under Operation Allies Welcome. A second family (with 11 members) is expected to follow shortly, Mercer said. Both families will live in converted space at St. Paul’s while the church and its partner, the International Institute of New England (iine.org), work to find permanent housing.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
The Independent

Explosion of WWII bomb in Munich injures 3, disrupts trains

A World War II bomb exploded at a construction site next to a busy railway line in Munich on Wednesday, injuring three people, one of them seriously, German police said.A column of smoke was seen rising from the site near the Donnersbergerbruecke station. The site is located on the approach to Munich's central station, which is a bit over a kilometer (about a half-mile) to the east. Trains to and from that station, one of Germany's busiest, were suspended.Unexploded bombs are still found frequently in Germany, even 76 years after the end of the war, and often during work on construction sites.They are usually defused or disposed of in controlled explosions, a process that sometimes entails large-scale evacuations as a precaution.
TRAFFIC
AFP

Sword carried by Napoleon in 1799 coup up for auction in US

The dress sword carried by Napoleon Bonaparte when he staged a coup in 1799 will go under the hammer at the weekend with five other weapons that belonged to the French emperor, US auctioneers announced. The lot, which will be put up for auction from December 3 to 5 by the Illinois-based Rock Island Auction Company, is valued at $1.5 million to $3.5 million. The sword, with its scabbard, is the "crown jewel" of the collection, said the auctioneers, who will host the sale both in person and online. The weapon was made by Nicolas-Noel Boutet, who was director of the state arms factory in Versailles.
POLITICS
The Independent

Volcanic lava threatens church, more homes on La Palma

A fresh river of lava from the volcano on Spain’s La Palma island threatened Wednesday to engulf a parish church that has so far survived the eruption that shows no signs of relenting after 10 weeks.The nearest lava flow to the Los Llanos de Aridane church has slowed down since it started over the weekend but it is still only 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) away.Molten rock from the Sept. 19 eruption on La Palma, part of Spain s Canary Islands archipelago, has consumed over 1,500 buildings and covered over 1,130 hectares (2,800 acres) including banana farms, the island's main...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: Time to restrict use of leaf blowers

Fall is here and the leaf blowers are descending on our neighborhoods. Fall used to be my favorite season in Newburyport. Not anymore. I can’t wait for fall to end and the ever-present sound of leaf blowers to cease. And, make no mistake, leaf blowers are harmful to the environment and to our health.
NEWBURYPORT, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy