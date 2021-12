There are no shortage of challenges facing Americans right now with our country reaching the highest level of inflation in three decades, a lack of workers to fill job openings nationwide, record illegal entry and smuggling at our southern border, and a supply chain unable to keep up with the demands of manufacturers and consumers. Despite facing these crises every day, we still have much to be thankful for as Americans. This year has brought new job opportunities for those in search of work, our schools are open again nationwide, and we are striving to resume our pre-coronavirus lives. It is very unfortunate the last action Democrats chose to take in the House of Representatives before Thanksgiving was passing their massive social spending package which will make these crises worse.

