Weather Now: Showers Move In For Friday; Colder & Windy For This Weekend

Hope everyone had a great holiday! We’re looking at much colder weather settling in for tonight. Most areas will bottom out in the 30s.

Clouds will also continue to take over with showers developing after midnight. A wet start to Black Friday is looking likely as showers associated with a strong cold front move through the area.

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

For any of you shoppers out there, it looks to be a rainy start to the Black Friday festivities. Showers will slowly diminish as the day goes on and could end as some snowflakes, especially for interior sections and higher elevations. Either way, plan for chilly temperatures and windy conditions for the entire day. Bring the jacket and umbrella too if you do plan on going out.

The good news is, the rain will begin to clear out during the afternoon and evening hours but could end as some snow flakes! Winds will continue to ramp up as the day goes on as well.

Gusts could range between 30 and 40 miles per hour later Friday night after the cold front makes its way through.

The rest of this weekend looks dry but much colder. Highs will only reach 40 on Saturday but keep in mind, it’ll be very windy so it’ll feel MUCH colder.

Pinpoint Weather 12 Quicklinks

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.