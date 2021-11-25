The story of Best's first steps at United

Boss Bruno Lage insisted his transfer plan was clear and vowed Wolves would not waste their money in the January sales.The head coach is keen to add to his squad next month as Wolves chase a return to Europe.Lage wanted Lille’s Renato Sanches in the summer and missed out on other targets but is keen to ensure Wolves remain strong for the second half of the season.“One thing is what I want and the people know what I want. I have seen how the competition needs to be inside our building,” he said, ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Burnley.“We need...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO