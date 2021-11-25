How to follow Chelsea v United

Chelsea vs Manchester United is a huge Premier League clash on Sunday (start time 11:30am ET via Peacock Premium) as the Blues and Red Devils collide in west London. Thomas Tuchel has Chelsea sitting pretty atop the Premier League table and into the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, as the Blues have been in imperious form in recent weeks and are coping with injury issues remarkably well. With eight shutouts in 12 Premier League games so far, defensively they are so solid and Edouard Mendy is having a sensational season in goal. In midfield Jorginho is running the show and up top a host of attackers (plus right wing-back Reece James) continue to deliver the goods when needed. All signs point towards another home win for the reigning European champs, but they do have a few key injuries to contend with just as the likes of Romelu Lukaku are returning.

