How to follow Chelsea v United

 7 days ago

The Blues are in pole position a third of the way into the top-flight season, with Thomas Tuchel keen to add the domestic...

The Independent

Farewell to John Sillett, the man with nose for one of the biggest FA Cup shocks

John Sillett, fondly known as ‘Snoz’ throughout the world of football because of his large nose, will forever be remembered for leading Coventry to FA Cup glory in 1987.The nickname suited the larger than life Sillett as he certainly had a nose for drama during a career that began at Chelsea and reached its zenith when the unfancied Sky Blues won the cup by beating Tottenham 3-2 in thrilling fashion at Wembley.It remains the only major honour in Coventry’s 138-year history.Sillett, who has died at the age of 85, said his great pal and former Chelsea team-mate Jimmy Greaves coined...
NBC Sports

Chelsea vs Manchester United: How to watch, team news, projected XI's, odds, prediction

Chelsea vs Manchester United is a huge Premier League clash on Sunday (start time 11:30am ET via Peacock Premium) as the Blues and Red Devils collide in west London. Thomas Tuchel has Chelsea sitting pretty atop the Premier League table and into the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, as the Blues have been in imperious form in recent weeks and are coping with injury issues remarkably well. With eight shutouts in 12 Premier League games so far, defensively they are so solid and Edouard Mendy is having a sensational season in goal. In midfield Jorginho is running the show and up top a host of attackers (plus right wing-back Reece James) continue to deliver the goods when needed. All signs point towards another home win for the reigning European champs, but they do have a few key injuries to contend with just as the likes of Romelu Lukaku are returning.
BBC

Chelsea v Man Utd: Team news

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell may need surgery after suffering a knee ligament injury during their win over Juventus. Mateo Kovacic is also out and N'Golo Kante is highly unlikely to feature after twisting his knee in midweek, but Romelu Lukaku may return to the squad. Manchester United captain Harry Maguire...
The Independent

Watford vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Chelsea are taking on Watford this evening at Vicarage Road as the Blues aim to maintain their spot at the top of the table.All three of the title race contenders are in action tonight and all three face testing away trips: second-place Manchester City travel to Steven Gerrard’s rejuvenated Aston Villa, while Liverpool face a Merseyside derby with Everton at Goodison Park.FOLLOW LIVE: Watford vs Chelsea – latest updatesChelsea’s fixture is on paper the easiest of the three, but Watford have shown promise recently under Claudio Ranieri, particularly going forwards with the threats of Emmanuel Dennis, Ismaila Sarr and Josh King...
The Independent

Reece James an injury doubt as Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea fitness news before Watford fixture

Chelsea’s top scorer Reece James is a doubt heading into the Premier League leaders’ trip to Watford on Wednesday evening after sustaining a knock in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.James has been outstanding this season for the Blues, cementing the right wing-back position with four goals and four assists in the league, but he is one of a number of players who could now miss out as the fixtures come thick and fast.Manager Thomas Tuchel revealed on Tuesday that on top of existing injuries to Ben Chilwell, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, there are minor concerns over...
The Independent

'Unusual' show from Chelsea after fan's cardiac arrest halts win – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel admitted his Chelsea side put in an “unusual performance” after Hakim Ziyech’s winner kept them top of the Premier League following a match that was temporarily halted after a medical emergency in the stands.Chelsea won a hard-fought game 2-1 after a Watford fan suffered a cardiac arrest 12 minutes into the match. Medical staff from both teams raced across the pitch to assist the supporter, who was stabilised and then carried out on a stretcher to be taken to hospital.When the match resumed it was Chelsea who took the lead, with Mason Mount stroking the ball past Daniel...
BBC

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United

Wolves full-back Fernando Marcal is in contention to feature for the first time since 16 October after recovering from a calf injury. Adama Traore may return to the starting line-up after coming on in the second half of the defeat by Crystal Palace. West Ham captain Declan Rice is expected...
BBC

Follow Burnley v Crystal Palace live

We're now less than an hour away from kick-off between Burnley and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor. You'll be able to catch up with all the post-match reaction on this page after full-time.
BBC

Follow Liverpool v Arsenal live

We're now less than an hour away from kick-off between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield. You'll be able to catch up with all the post-match reaction on this page after full-time.
BBC

Newcastle United v Brentford

Defender Paul Dummett is Newcastle's only confirmed absentee for Eddie Howe's first game in charge. Miguel Almiron will be assessed following his return from international duty, while goalkeeper Martin Dubravka made his first competitive appearance of the season for Slovakia on Sunday. Brentford's Mathias Jensen is available after serving his...
