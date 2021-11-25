ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Viewsroom: Barbarians invade Rome; Biden’s Fed

By Rob Cox
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozXRF_0d6YNzqJ00

ZURICH, Nov 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The board of Italy’s phone monopoly has a golden opportunity to end years of creeping control, poor governance and dismal performance by considering a sale following the unsolicited $12 bln bid from KKR. And Gina Chon explains why Jay Powell has the hardest job in finance.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Viewsroom: European bank M&A, De-Dutching Shell

ZURICH, Nov 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Big lenders in the euro zone are doing deals, but not the kind investment bankers dream about. BNP Paribas is in U.S. retreat, BBVA bulks up in Turkey and KBC goes Bulgarian. Liam Proud explains. George Hay explains why the Anglo-Dutch oil major is dropping the Dutch bit.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

On NATO expansion, Russia goes for the jugular

Russia is demanding that the United States agree to "legal guarantees" not to expand NATO and not to deploy intermediate-range ballistic missiles in Europe. Absent that, Vladimir Putin implies that war may follow. Putin is now demanding "agreements that exclude any further NATO moves to the east and the deployment...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
AFP

US accuses China of 'economic warfare' against Australia

US President Joe Biden's top Pacific envoy on Wednesday accused China of trying to "drive Australia to its knees" through a barrage of sanctions that amounted to "economic warfare". To drive Australia to its knees," said Campbell, who currently serves as the White House Indo-Pacific coordinator.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Powell
NBC News

Biden admin threatens harsh sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine

The Biden administration warned on Wednesday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would trigger “high impact” U.S. sanctions that would surpass any previously imposed on Moscow. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking in the Latvian capital of Riga after meeting with his NATO counterparts, said Russia’s large-scale troop buildup on...
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

Inflation turns Biden's Fed decision upside down

Joe Biden could be the first president since Jimmy Carter who wants to make the Federal Reserve more hawkish. Why it matters: Standard political calculus has been turned upside down this year, as the Democrats start preparing for what is certain to be a bruising 2022 midterm campaign. Instead of trying to maximize economic growth and full employment, their new priority is to ensure that inflation comes down as quickly as possible.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Antelope Valley Press

Biden to keep Powell as Fed chair

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said, Monday, he is nominating Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as Federal Reserve chair, endorsing his stewardship of the economy through a brutal pandemic recession in which the Fed’s ultra-low rate policies helped bolster confidence and revitalize the job market. Biden also said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
GreenwichTime

Brainard gives Biden a jobs ally alongside Fed's inflation hawks

Lael Brainard, picked to be vice chair of the Federal Reserve, is expected to be a critical defender of its commitment to maximum employment across demographic groups at a time when other U.S. central bankers are more worried by inflation. Her promotion from Fed governor is also the latest step...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rome#Fed#Zurich#Kkr
USA Today

Fact check: Kyle Rittenhouse visited Mar-a-Lago, but not for a paid two-week vacation

The claim: Kyle Rittenhouse went to Mar-a-Lago for a 'two-week, all-expenses-paid vacation'. Immediately after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, who faced charges for killing two people and injuring another during a 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, misinformation spread quickly on social media. Now, some online claim Rittenhouse is enjoying a sunny vacation away from the courtroom where he spent three weeks.
POLITICS
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Rome, IT
AOL Corp

WATCH: Trump fan confesses to FBI that he electroshocked D.C. cop during capitol attack

By the time the FBI showed up to his mom’s house in Southern California to arrest him in late March, 38-year-old Donald Trump supporter Danny Rodriguez knew he was in trouble. You’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger Trump fan than Rodriguez: He even tried to join the Army when Trump became president, showing up to a recruiting office with a Trump shirt on. So when Trump said that the election had been stolen, Rodriguez actually believed him, and when the president tweeted “Be there, will be wild!” about a protest in D.C. on Jan. 6, Rodriguez started making plans.
PUBLIC SAFETY
theaviationgeekclub.com

Are Russians hunting to fish the wreckage of the UK F-35B that crashed last week like they did with that of a US Navy F-14 that fell off the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy in 1976?

Western allies have expressed confidence to recover the wreckage of the British F-35B Lightning II before Russia beats them to recover and gain critical technological know-how into the sophisticated fifth-generation fighter aircraft. Western allies have expressed confidence to recover the wreckage of the British F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

236K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy