Media artist Refik Anadol is currently exhibiting his latest creations at the Machine Hallucinations : Nature Dreams exhibit at the König Galerie. The exhibition will run until December 17, 2021 and features a range of art using artificial intelligence with architecture and NFTs. “Having gathered around 300 million images of nature, Anadol’s MACHINE HALLUCINATIONS: NATURE DREAMS project is the culmination of almost three years of data collection. And he is full of praise for OLED as a “new canvas that allows all artists working in this digital space to form their digital paintings in the highest quality, to the highest standard and with the best presentation.”

DESIGN ・ 13 DAYS AGO