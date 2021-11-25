Daily Calls for Service

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A woman arrested for an armed robbery at a pizza restaurant Sunday in Brooklyn Park was identified as the suspect in a carjacking last week, Anne Arundel County Police said. Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to the Little Caesars Pizza on Ritchie Highway for an armed robbery. A woman, identified as 23-year-old Katherine Muldrow, brandished a gun and took money from the register before fleeing in a car. The next day, after an investigation, police executed an arrest warrant on Muldrow at a traffic stop in Hanover. She was found to be armed with a handgun that was believed to be used in the robbery. Police also identified Muldrow as the suspect in a carjacking on Sunday, Nov. 21, in which Muldrow met with a 21-year-old man who wanted to sell his car in Brooklyn. During a test drive, Muldrow reportedly pulled out a gun and stole the car.

BROOKLYN PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO