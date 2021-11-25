ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daily Calls for Service

By News
forksforum.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater rescue Whitcomb Diimmel, multiple reports of alarm activations, welfare check La Push Rd., citizen assist Erickson Rd., water rescue Kilmer Rd., welfare check W. Division St., accident Hwy 101/Lower Hoh...

www.forksforum.com

Comments / 0

Related
hometownsource.com

Monticello Fire Department, Calls for Service

12:45 p.m. Responded to a car fire on Interstate 94 at mile post 189 in the eastbound lane. 10:16 a.m. Provided mutual aid to the Big Lake Fire Department at the scene of a structure fire in the 18000 block of 178th Street.
MONTICELLO, MN
MyChesCo

Help Police Catch Walmart Shoplifting Suspect

LANCASTER, PA — The Manheim Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a shoplifting suspect. Authorities state that at 3:41 p.m., on Wednesday, November 17th, 2021, the depicted male entered the Walmart at 2030 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township and filled a backpack with store merchandise. The male then exited the store and was stopped by store personnel. Once stopped, the male returned a portion of the merchandise but then fled the area on foot.
MANHEIM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Animal Cruelty#Welfare Check#Daily Calls For Service#Prairie Dr
Indiana Gazette

Man found dead in garage

The body of a 36-year-old man was discovered just after noon Sunday in a garage along Clark Avenue at Maryland Way in Indiana Borough’s Second Ward, borough police reported. Investigators were summoned at 12:22 p.m. to a detached cinderblock garage, where “evidence on scene suggested the garage was being used as a makeshift sleeping location,” according to a police news release.
INDIANA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Woman Who Robbed Little Caesars At Gunpoint Responsible For Armed Carjacking Last Week, Police Say

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A woman arrested for an armed robbery at a pizza restaurant Sunday in Brooklyn Park was identified as the suspect in a carjacking last week, Anne Arundel County Police said. Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to the Little Caesars Pizza on Ritchie Highway for an armed robbery. A woman, identified as 23-year-old Katherine Muldrow, brandished a gun and took money from the register before fleeing in a car. The next day, after an investigation, police executed an arrest warrant on Muldrow at a traffic stop in Hanover. She was found to be armed with a handgun that was believed to be used in the robbery. Police also identified Muldrow as the suspect in a carjacking on Sunday, Nov. 21, in which Muldrow met with a 21-year-old man who wanted to sell his car in Brooklyn. During a test drive, Muldrow reportedly pulled out a gun and stole the car.      
BROOKLYN PARK, MD
Report Annapolis

Police: Glen Burnie Walgreens ATM Attempted Theft Suspect Arrested, Identified as Baltimore Man, 29

A 29 year old man from Baltimore has been arrested and identified as one of the suspects involved with the attempted theft of a Glen Burnie area Walgreeens ATM. On November 29, 2021, at approximately 5:30 a.m., officers responded to an intruder alarm at the Walgreens located at 7953 Crain Highway in Glen Burnie. Witnesses indicated three male suspects were using a van to ram the front entrance of the business in an attempt to remove an ATM from the premises.
BALTIMORE, MD
epcan.com

Crime Stoppers Seeks Fugitives

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued:KYLE TAYLOR GOMEZ is a White Male, 33 years old, 5'09" tall and 125 lbs., with blonde hair and green eyes. GOMEZ is wanted for Murder 2 – Att., Assault 2 – Cause Injury w/Deadly Weapon, Felony Menacing (2), Violation of Protection Order, Harassment and Assault 3.
PUEBLO, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Traffic stop results in arrest of two people from Sterling

FORT MORGAN - A minor traffic violation in Fort Morgan resulted in the arrest of two people from Sterling on Nov. 20. The Fort Morgan Police Department says Sgt. Jared Lungerich pulled over a vehicle for failing to signal and expired tags on the 600 block of Sherman Street at approximately 4:39 p.m.
FORT MORGAN, CO
wtae.com

Family, friends seek answers in local chiropractor's homicide

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Two years after North Huntingdon chiropractor Dr. David Bailey was found dead in his office,his homicide remains a mystery. Watch the report from Westmoreland County: Click the video player above. An employee at Bailey's chiropractic office in North Huntingdon found the 54-year-old dead inside on Nov....
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
Suffolk News-Herald

Three charged in fatal shooting

One man has been arrested, and two others are charged and being sought by police, in relation to a fatal shooting that happened Nov. 28. Jason Javon Lewis, age 21, of Portsmouth, died in the shooting, which happened in the 1100 block of Cogic Square. Kareem Jamal Hunter, 24, of...
SUFFOLK, VA
Napa Valley Register

Police: Two men steal fire hydrant outside Napa Walmart

Two men stole a fire hydrant from outside the Walmart store in Napa and tried to drive away with it before they were arrested a short distance away, according to police. At about 11:14 a.m. on Tuesday, a witness saw the two men remove the city-owned hydrant in the parking lot of Walmart at 681 Lincoln Ave., carry it into the trunk of a vehicle and then drive off, Napa Police Sgt. Aaron Medina said in an email. The witness followed the suspects and reported the vehicle’s location to Napa dispatchers.
NAPA, CA
CBS Denver

Shots Fired Call In Commerce City Prompts SWAT Situation

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to a SWAT situation in Commerce City on Monday night. Officers closed Highway 85 and Brighton Road between 72nd and 77th Avenue. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says they are helping with the call for a disturbance with shots fired. They regarded the situation as an active shooter scene. Officials tell CBS4 officers were trying to pull a driver over who was suspected of DUI. They say someone in the vehicle then shot at officers. (credit: CBS) Commerce City police officials say officers shot back at the vehicle. The suspects then drove away prompting...
COMMERCE CITY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy