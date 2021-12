Motown is the blueprint for all commercial black music. It’s the real definition of the American Dream. Motown has produced the soundtrack to our lives for several years. It’s easy to say that Motown is responsible for transforming black artists into professionals. It was the leadership and vision of Berry Gordy that changed the face of history and music. Black people celebrate Soul Train as a staple in the community, but Motown is celebrated for being one of the first widely successful African American-owned record labels. Last week, the Motown legend Smokey Robinson graced the stage at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek located in Pompano Beach, FL.

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO