Kelly Ripa has some very strong opinions about what time to cut the turkey this Thursday. On Friday's Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly took the time to share her thoughts on an Atlantic article that boldly declared that the proper time to have Thanksgiving dinner is four in the afternoon. In short, the author argues that 2 p.m. is too early and the late afternoon is perfect, considering it takes multiple hours for the turkey to cook in the oven and no one likes getting up early to begin prepping. What's more, the writer believes a 7 p.m. dinner time doesn't allow for a proper post-turkey nap and time to digest before the eating of the leftovers commences.

