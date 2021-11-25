SL vs WI, 1st Test: Ramesh Mendis scalps five as hosts register 187-run win

Jos Buttler has said the team which best deals with the distractions around the Ashes will win the series as he arrived in England’s camp in Brisbane ahead of the opening Test.The wicketkeeper-batsman joined his team-mates on Tuesday following a period of quarantine on the Gold Coast after the T20 World Cup, with no play expected on day one of the side’s second planned warm-up match against England Lions due to consistent rain in Queensland.Buttler was direct when asked about the difficulties in preparation for both an Australia side recovering from the shock resignation of former skipper Tim Paine and...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO