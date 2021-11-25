ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Nurses Leaving Hospital Bedsides

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I could not understand how this highly educated, powerful trauma nurse is now the patient." A registered nurse who asks that we call her "Gi" is talking about herself. While working in the emergency room of her community...

Mid-Hudson News Network

Nurses warn of patients in danger at hospital

CORTLAND MANOR – Nurses at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital (NYP-HVH) held an informational picket in front of the hospital on Tuesday to draw attention to conditions at the facility. The nurses, represented by the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) say that patients are at risk due to understaffing.
CORTLAND, NY
KOAT 7

450 hospital beds unused due to nurse shortage, according to NMHA

Doctors say New Mexico hospitals are at a breaking point. Seven are operating under crisis standards of care. It's the story of the pandemic. Hospitals are at capacity being filled with COVID-19 patients, but the New Mexico Hospital Association says the medical staffing shortage is even more worrisome. "Our hospitals...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Denver

Nurses Say Colorado Hospitals Are In Crisis And It’s Getting Worse

DENVER (CBS) — She was named nurse of the year in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, she’s been fired — and is speaking out. Stevie Silvers says UCHealth let her go, a year and a half after honoring her for “transformational leadership.” (credit: CBS) “I’ve been told, across the board, you’ll never find another job in health care.” Silvers says she was let go for choosing her health over her job, and she’s not talking about the vaccine — although she does have a religious exemption. “I was getting sores in the back of my throat, under my tongue and nose.” Because of...
COLORADO STATE
MedPage Today

Are Nurse Staffing Agencies Overcharging Hospitals?

A group of U.S. senators and representatives penned a letter to the COVID-19 Response Team and other agencies on Wednesday, urging them to investigate allegations of overpricing by nurse staffing agencies relied on to fill gaps in hospital staffing during the pandemic. In the letter, Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and...
HEALTH SERVICES
Santa Fe Reporter

Hospital Leaders Detail Harrowing Nursing Crisis to Legislators

New Mexico health officials yesterday reported 3,658 new COVID-19 cases for the three-day period of Nov. 20 through Nov. 22, bringing the total number of cases to 305,579; DOH has designated 259,606 of those cases as recovered. Bernalillo County had 993 new cases, followed by Doña Ana County with 737 and 312 in San Juan County. Santa Fe County had 242.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Urban Milwaukee

Hospitals Relying on Temporary Travel Nurses

As new cases of COVID-19 rise to levels not seen since January, Wisconsin hospitals are hiring more temporary staff than they did during the surge last fall and winter. “This is another dynamic that has been greatly exacerbated this time around,” said Wisconsin Hospital Association President and CEO Eric Borgerding. “The price of agency staff is going through the roof.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
beckershospitalreview.com

Nurses demand California hospital remain open

Nurses who work at a California hospital that is slated to be closed without a sale are demanding that the facility stay open, the unions that represent them said Dec. 1. California Nurses Association and National Nurses United will hold a news conference on Dec. 3 to voice their demands. The union action comes after Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital said this week it will be forced to shut down if it is not able to secure a buyer by Jan. 28. The hospital said that if a sale occurs, it would likely be completed through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy court process.
CALIFORNIA STATE
northcountrynow.com

Ogdensburg hospital celebrates its nurses

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center recently celebrated Perioperative Nurse Week that recognizes the achievement and contributions of perioperative nurses to the medical field. These nurses handle patient care before, during, and after surgical procedures and are irreplaceable to our surgical team at Claxton-Hepburn. For more information about our surgical services team, visit us on the web at www.claxtonhepburn.org/surgicalservices. Shown in the photo are surgical team members Kellie Bush, Keara Woodrow, Heidi Zuhlsdorf, Bridget Flack, Grant Prud'homme, and Blake Doyle. Photo Courtesy of Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Longmont United Hospital nurses protest what they say are unsafe conditions

Across the street from Longmont United Hospital on Thursday, roughly 50 community members and nurses gathered to shed light on what they described as an urgent staffing shortage that has led to unsafe conditions at the hospital. As traffic passed along Mountain View Avenue and Frontier Drive, where they gathered,...
LONGMONT, CO
McKnight's

Ambulance staffing shortage frustrating nursing homes, hospitals

Long-term care providers are now struggling with a shortage of ambulance operators in addition to their own struggles with finding workers during the ongoing public health crisis. The problem has reared its head in Massachusetts in particular, but not solely, as long-term care providers desperately search for solutions to ensure...
HEALTH SERVICES
healthcarejournalbr.com

Woman's Hospital Nurses Honored by March of Dimes for Excellence in NICU Nursing

Three Woman’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) nurses were recognized by the March of Dimes at its recent Signature Chefs Gala with the Excellence in NICU Nursing Award. Christina Bell, BSN, RN, Darla Mathews, MSN, RNC-NIC, and Stephanie Powers, BSN, RNC-NIC, were selected among the top five honorees for the state, with Bell winning the top honor for Louisiana.
HEALTH SERVICES
Community Impact Phoenix

Gilbert’s hospitals grapple with nursing shortage

The hospital systems serving Gilbert—as with Arizona and the remainder of the nation—say they are battling the effects of a nursing shortage exacerbated by the global COVID-19 pandemic. But the reasons behind the shortage are more deeply rooted than the pandemic, and the effects could last for years, experts and...
GILBERT, AZ
NY1

Nurses union official discusses rallies over staffing shortages at city hospitals

NEW YORK — This week, health care workers rallied at hospitals across the city to call attention to widespread staffing shortages, which they say are compromising patient care and putting staff in unsafe situations. It also comes as concerns continue over the spread of the coronavirus. To address the shortage of workers, Gov. Andrew Hochul on Thursday announced a new SUNY and CUNY scholarship for students to get a nursing degree.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WILX-TV

Sparrow Hospital nurses vote to authorize strike amid contract dispute

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In an overwhelming vote, nurses and healthcare professionals at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing have voted to authorize a strike. With 96% of voters giving the green light, members of the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital, of the Michigan Nurses Association (PECSH-MNA) gave the negotiating team the power to declare a strike.
LANSING, MI
thechiefleader.com

Hudson Valley Hospital Nurses Press For Contract After 3-Year Wait

Nurses at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital rallied Nov. 23 for a wage contract nearly three years after they joined the New York State Nurses Association. Although the nurses voted to join the union in December 2018, the hospital has failed, according to the union, to offer fair terms since then. The nurses advocated for higher wages and benefits, as well as for staffing shortages to be addressed.
HEALTH SERVICES
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima hospital receives 40 nurses from FEMA to help with staffing shortage

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital has been dealing with a significant staffing shortage since before the pandemic started and has been struggling to fill open positions, but is now receiving assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Dr. Marty Brueggemann, the hospital’s chief medical officer, said they reached out to Gov. Jay Inslee and applied through the state...
YAKIMA, WA
yourvalley.net

Valley hospitals grapple with skyrocketing cost of travel nurses

In a normal year, hospitals have no problem staffing their halls with travel nurses to fill in gaps or prepare for the busy winter months. But 2021, much like the year before, has not been a normal year for the health care industry. Valley hospitals are continuing to see turnover...
PHOENIX, AZ

