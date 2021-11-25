ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Concerns over race with ‘a lot to do’ to get track ready

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhTML_0d6YHx9H00

Formula 1 officials have admitted that there is still “a lot to do” in order for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix track to be ready in time for next week’s race.

Following last week’s inaugural Qatar GP, the first ever F1 event to take place in Saudi Arabia is scheduled for Sunday 5 December.

However, there are concerns that the Jeddah Street Circuit track may not be ready in time for the penultimate race of the 2021 season.

F1 sporting director Steve Nielsen told Autosport : “It’s an ambitious project, it will be a great facility.

“They’re up against it, they are, but they’re literally working 24/7 as they have been for quite a long time now. I saw some more photos this morning, and they’ve made huge progress. But still, a lot to do.

“So it really is going to be down to the wire, but they’ll get it done. Everything we need to put the race on safely we’ll have, I’m confident of that.”

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali added: “The track will be done, the priority we know is there.

“But you will see the level of show that they’re going to bring there, too. They are all excited, a lot of work has been done, so it’s really good.”

Lewis Hamilton’s victory in Qatar narrowed the gap between the defending champion and this year’s championship leader Max Verstappen to just eight points.

Following the Saudi Arabian GP, the final race of the season is set to be the Abu Dhabi GP on Sunday 12 December.

Mercedes’ Hamilton is bidding to go one clear of Michael Schumacher on a record eight F1 titles, while Red Bull driver Verstappen is seeking his first championship in the sport.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Lewis Hamilton wears Pride colours on Qatar Grand Prix race helmet

LOSAIL, Qatar -- Lewis Hamilton is wearing a crash helmet promoting LGBTQ+ rights at this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix. Hamilton's helmet features a prominent pride flag on the top, which is visible from the car's onboard camera, and the message "We Stand Together" instead of his usual message "Still I Rise".
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Australian official rejects Djokovic vaccine 'blackmail' claim

Novak Djokovic is not being "blackmailed" by Australian Open organisers, a senior official said Wednesday, insisting a requirement for players to be vaccinated was about safety. The Australian Open went ahead this year but players were forced to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine, crowds were restricted and a five-day snap lockdown was called mid-event.
TENNIS
The Independent

Kimi Raikkonen weighs in on Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen rivalry

Kimi Raikkonen has said Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s rivalry has been unnecessarily turned into a “big story”.Defending champion Hamilton trails Verstappen by eight points in the Formula 1 drivers’ standings with two races left this season.The Briton and the Dutchman have clashed on the track more than once this season, but 2007 world champion Raikkonen has said the pair’s rivalry is nothing unusual for a title race.“[It is] less [intense], for sure, because I’m not involved,” the Finn said, per GP Fans.“For me, it doesn’t matter. Whoever has the most points at the end of the last race...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefano Domenicali
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Michael Schumacher
firstsportz.com

Qatar Grand Prix Live Stream: When, Where, And How To Watch The Race

Get to know all about the Qatar Grand Prix Live Stream here. After witnessing one of the greatest drives by Lewis Hamilton where he certainly turned the tables around and closed the gap to Max Verstappen in the hunt for the World Championship to just 14 points as we head into the 20th round of Formula 1 this season which comes in the form of the Qatar Grand Prix. This is the first time an F1 race will take place in Qatar with the country signing an additional 10-year deal to host the sport from 2023.
WORLD
MotorAuthority

2021 F1 Qatar Grand Prix: A new desert race

Qatar is set to host its first Formula One grand prix this weekend. The race fills in for the canceled Australian Grand Prix but starting from 2023, Qatar will be a permanent fixture on the F1 calendar. The race is taking place at Losail International Circuit, located on the outskirts...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton set for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix boost, with Mercedes chief Toto Wolff admitting the 'spicy' engine that fired him to stunning Brazil win will return in bid to close gap to Max Verstappen heading into potential F1 title decider

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff is ready to unleash the incredible engine that helped Lewis Hamilton power to a supreme victory at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix eight days ago. Hamilton was given a new engine for the race in Brazil, which with a focus on performance rather than reliability enabled him to come from last place in the Saturday sprint qualifying race to first in the grand prix after passing chief title rival Max Verstappen.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi Arabian Grand Prix#Jeddah Street Circuit#F1#The Abu Dhabi Gp#Mercedes#Red Bull
Autosport Online

F1 Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins Qatar GP

Hamilton led from start to finish, while Verstappen battled back from a five-place grid penalty to finish second with fastest lap. Fernando Alonso used a one-stop podium to finish third, braving it out despite a string of front-left tyre failures – that claimed Valtteri Bottas among others. 2021 Qatar Grand...
MOTORSPORTS
wtvbam.com

Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Qatar Grand Prix

(Reuters) – Team by team analysis of Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix, the 20th race of the 22-round Formula One world championship (listed in current order):. MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas retired) Hamilton led from pole to take his 102nd career victory and seventh of the season. He is now...
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Qatar Grand Prix: Fair racing debate rages on between Hamilton and Verstappen

Title rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton continue to be at loggerheads over driving standards as they head into the decisive final three grands prix of the season. After taking an outstanding pole position for Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix, Hamilton said it was still "not clear" as to what is and is not acceptable when racing for position following the row over Verstappen's driving in Brazil last weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

Helmut Marko Makes Bold Lewis Hamilton And Mercedes Prediction for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Despite Hamilton and Mercedes dominating the past few weeks in Formula 1, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko remains confident ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Marko commented that he is confident Mercedes’ new engine will not give Lewis Hamilton the same performance he enjoyed in Brazil in the final two races of the season due to the high degradation of their engines. Hamilton took a new fifth engine in Brazil due to which he also served a five-grid penalty but damaged limitation as he very easily won the Brazilian GP as he flew past everyone with a new engine on his back.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

'A can of worms has been opened by this': Damon Hill fears let off for Max Verstappen after his controversial clash with Lewis Hamilton in Brazil could change how drivers race... and he fears a similar incident between the title rivals 'may happen AGAIN'

Damon Hill believes the decision to let Max Verstappen off in regards to his controversial battle against Lewis Hamilton at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix will have a huge affect on how drivers now race in Formula One. After new evidence emerged of the Dutchman appearing to force his chief...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
racingnews365.com

Why Hill is 'worried' ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP

Damon Hill says he is "a bit worried" about the speeds predicted at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the all-new venue that will host the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Situated along the coastline of the Red Sea, the 6.174km street track is set to boast an average speed of more than 250km/h, making it one of the fastest on this year's F1 calendar.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE as Red Bull admit Lewis Hamilton advantage over Max Verstappen at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is chasing down Max Verstappen at the top of the Formula 1 standings, just eight points behind after winning the Qatar Grand Prix - his second straight victory following a huge performance in Brazil.Just over a week remains until the next race, with the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix being the penultimate one of the season - then it’s off to Yas Marina in the United Arab Emirates. The long straights will unquestionably favour the Mercedes cars over those of Red Bull, especially with Toto Wolff revealing Hamilton will get his newest “spicy” engine back in the car...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix street circuit is ‘insane’, says Red Bull principal Christian Horner

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah street circuit looks “insane” and will set the stage for “excitement and drama” as the F1 title race enters its final two races.This weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is the country’s first foray into F1 and will be the penultimate race of a thrilling season, before the culmination in Abu Dhabi a week later.Red Bull’s Max Verstappen leads Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton by eight points in the standings going into the final two races, but the long straights of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit are expected to play into the hands...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

360K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy