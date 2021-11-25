ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Fox News @ Night - Wednesday, November 24

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘NBC Nightly News’ Posts Ratings Win For Thanksgiving Week; ‘World News Tonight’ Tops November

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt beat World News Tonight with David Muir in total viewers and a key demo during Thanksgiving week, an unusual ratings win for the Peacock. The network said that it was its first ratings win in total viewers in three years. World News Tonight still won the month of November in total viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49. For the week of Nov. 22, NBC Nightly News drew 8.58 million viewers, compared to 8.39 million for World News Tonight and 5.33 million for CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell. NBC News said it was the highest weekly Nightly...
TV SHOWS
Fox News

The Ingraham Angle - Wednesday, November 17

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

What's on Fox for the week of November 22

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Coming Up on 'Fox News Sunday': November 21

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News Night#Fox News Network#Llc
Big Frog 104

FOX News Radio Talkshow Host in Utica This Weekend

Jimmy Failla, host of FOX Across America which airs on WIBX weekdays from noon 'til 3, will bring his show to Utica this Friday and Saturday. Failla will be performing his stand-up act at Fat Katz Comedy Club in Washington Mills on Friday and Saturday nights, December 3rd and 4th. As a result, he'll be in town to join WIBX's Keeler Show on Friday morning from 7 'til 9. Failla will also broadcast his nation-wide talk show to radio stations around the U.S. via WIBX's studios on Friday from noon until 3.
UTICA, NY
Deadline

NBC News Now Sets Debut Of Joshua Johnson’s Nightly Primetime Show

Joshua Johnson’s new show for NBC News Now will launch at 8PM ET on Monday. With the title Now Tonight with Joshua Johnson, the show “will take a step back to offer viewers context into the why and the how behind the biggest stories of the day,” according to the network. The show will feature audience participation via voicemail and email. In a statement, Johnson said that the show was “the perfect outlet for viewers in these divisive times, curating their insights and feedback.” The executive producer of Now Tonight is Lisa Crivelli, and Janelle Rodriguez is senior VP of editorial for NBC...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Geraldo slams Fox News personalities for being vaccinated while encouraging viewers to fight mandates

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera got worked up while discussing Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday’s Hannity. Fox News personalities Sean Hannity and Dan Bongino argued with Rivera about the backlash Rodgers has endured after lying about his vaccine status and thwarting NFL protocols. Rivera thought the backlash was appropriate and also pushed back against other people lying about their vaccination status.
NFL
Hello Magazine

David Muir sparks concern he's leaving ABC News

David Muir left his fans in a frenzy after jetting off for a new assignment which had his viewers fearing he was leaving ABC News for good. The popular journalist has scored legions of loyal followers with his reporting on World News Tonight, 20/20 and GMA too. So, when he...
WORLD
thecinemaholic.com

Is Laura Ingraham Leaving Fox News?

Fans were quite taken aback when rumors about Laura Ingraham leaving Fox News began doing the rounds. The renowned television host joined Fox News Channel back in 2007, and since then, has managed to garner quite a significant fanbase. With Laura being one of the biggest names in the network at present, her show, ‘The Ingraham Angle’ draws in thousands of viewers every day. Thus, in the midst of confusion, we decided to jump in and find out the truth.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Newsmax appears to be pivoting away from the "lunacy" with a more Fox News-like focus on politics

"Between multiple billion-dollar lawsuits over its 2020 election-fraud lies and having a star White House reporter go all-in on satanic vaccine conspiracy theories, Newsmax seems to be facing a similar predicament to that of Fox News in recent years: How do we pivot away from the lunacy?" reports The Daily Beast's Justin Baragona and Diana Falzone. "The fledgling MAGA channel’s solution seems to be going on a hiring spree of former Fox News producers and reporters. While Newsmax has never shied away from over-the-top, often unhinged right-wing commentary, the MAGA-centric channel’s ludicrousness came under the microscope over the last two weeks when its star White House reporter Emerald Robinson began pushing on Twitter a patently absurd claim that the COVID-19 vaccines contain a 'bioluminescent' tracking device with satanic powers." After Robinson was permanently banned from Twitter last week, it appears Newsmax is dumping her for a more respectable White House reporter: Fox News chief D.C. correspondent James Rosen, currently a political reporter for local TV giant Sinclair Broadcasting Group. "Furthermore, over the past month Newsmax has hired two longtime Fox News 'straight news' executive producers to be the fledgling network’s news director and vice president of talent," The Daily Beast adds. "This seeming effort to replicate the Fox News model suggests Newsmax is trying to expand its threadbare newsroom and lend it some credibility—in spite of recent embarrassments."
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Brian Williams felt 'underappreciated' at MSNBC, talking to rival networks for TV comeback: report

MSNBC host Brian Williams announced this week that he will step away from his show by the end of the year, severing a 28-year relationship with NBC. After announcing his departure on Tuesday, MSNBC President Rashida Jones in an internal memo told staffers that Williams was departing the network in order to "spend time with his family." But a report published Wednesday by the New York Post suggests the 62-year-old anchor isn't ready to retire his on-camera role just yet, and has already begun informal discussions with rival networks.
TV & VIDEOS
NBC News

Why Fox News won't cut Tucker Carlson loose — even after 'Patriot Purge'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s new three-part documentary on the Jan. 6 insurrection began airing last week on Fox Nation, Fox’s subscription streaming service. The documentary has generated condemnation from across the political spectrum for its untruths. NPR media reporter David Folkenflik, to pick just one example, labeled it “pretty dark and often fact-free.” Its critics have blasted the documentary’s false claim that the insurrection was a “false flag” or “honeypot” staged by former President Donald Trump's foes in national security agencies and the left-wing group antifa to smear Trump backers.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy