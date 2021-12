Team Great Britain will take on Team Germany in a group stage match at the 2021 Davis Cup Finals. Great Britain is one of the top contender to go deep in the tournament. The doubles pairing of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski is one of the strongest in the world and Great Britain will back them to win the sole doubles match every time they step on the court. Unlike previous years where Andy Murray was the only serious match winner in singles, Britain this year have two in form players- Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans.

TENNIS ・ 3 DAYS AGO