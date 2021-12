Team Serbia will take on Team Kazakhstan in the quarterfinal of the 2021 Davis Cup Finals. Team Serbia made it to the quarterfinals only because Russia defeated Spain. Serbia lost their second group stage match to Germany and were dependent on Russia for qualification. If Russia would’ve lost to Spain in their last group stage match, Serbia would’ve been knocked out in the group stage itself. But Russia defeated Spain and hence Serbia made it to the last 8.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO