China says it notes JPMorgan chief’s sincere regret over remark

By Reuters
 7 days ago
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s foreign ministry on Thursday said it noted JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon’s expression of regret for a remark he made about the country’s ruling Communist Party and said it hoped media would stop “hyping” the issue. On Wednesday, Dimon said he regretted his remark at...

