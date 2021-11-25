ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China criticizes U.S. for putting Chinese firms on trade blacklist

By Reuters
 7 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China on Thursday criticized the United States for putting a dozen Chinese companies on its trade blacklist over national security and foreign policy concerns, citing in some cases their help developing the Chinese military’s quantum computing efforts. The Chinese additions to the blacklist maintained by the U.S....

