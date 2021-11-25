Nutfield Parade steps off Nov. 27

DERRY — The community’s biggest salute to the season is getting ready to step off in downtown Derry.

The Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce and Derry Village Rotary Club are co-hosting the 34th annual Nutfield Holiday Parade, Saturday, Nov. 27, at 1 p.m. on West Broadway.

This year’s parade theme is “Unsung Heroes.”

The parade is one of the largest in Southern New Hampshire and typically hosts dozens of bands, floats, marching units, clowns, and costume characters marching down Broadway, up Crystal Avenue to Hood Commons.

The parade annually honors the Chamber’s top award honorees for 2021.

Citizen of the Year Ralph Valentine, Business of the Year Business Cents and Nonprofit of the Year Center for Life Management will all be recognized.

Longtime parade organizer and committee chairman Steve Dente said the parade is a lot of work and financial support is always appreciated.

“While participation in the parade is free, organizing the parade is not,” Dente said. “Even with volunteer labor, parade costs can exceed $10,000 each year.”

Derry Village Rotarians will also be out and about during the parade and afterwards to collect food and cash donations to support those in need this holiday season.

Parade day also includes a long list of other holiday events and activities in the downtown area, including music, crafts, visits with Santa Claus and much more.