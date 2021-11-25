ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Hear from the Everton boss on Thursday

By BBC Sport
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton boss Rafael Benitez is due to speak...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Antonio Conte is 'keeping an eye on Jordan Pickford' as Tottenham boss considers move for the Everton and England goalkeeper, with No 1 Hugo Lloris in the final year of his contract

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly weighing up a potential move for Jordan Pickford as new manager Antonio Conte looks to start his rebuild in north London. Spurs are on the lookout for a goalkeeper with current No 1 Hugo Lloris out of contract at the end of the season. The Frenchman's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

WSL weekend preview: Everton boss Vasseur hungry to cook up a storm

Everton are searching for their first Women's Super League victory under new boss Jean-Luc Vasseur, who has been busy in the kitchen - and the theatre - trying to find success. Discussing the quality he has at his disposal within the Everton squad ahead of Sunday's away clash with Leicester...
WORLD
FanSided

Everton can learn from others facing massive Man City test

With the last international break over, Everton return to Premier League action and face a huge test of their metal as they play Manchester City on Sunday. On paper this is a total mis-match and it seems very unlikely Everton will leave the Etihad with anything, especially if recent history is any guide.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton boss Benitez admits Calvert-Lewin Merseyside derby blow

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out of the Merseyside derby against Liverpool on December 1. Calvert-Lewin started the season by scoring three goals in Everton's first three games but he has not played since August 26. It was hoped he would be back before the international break but he suffered...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Everton
Tribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola delighted with Palmer, McAtee for victory over Everton

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was delighted with young duo Cole Palmer and James McAtee for the 3-0 win against Everton. Teenage attacking midfielder Palmer, 19, was tasked with leading the line against Everton at the Etihad on Sunday in what was his first top-flight start. He was replaced by fellow 19-year-old McAtee in the closing stages, where he showcased his class in his brief cameo in his first Premier League outing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham boss Conte interested in Everton goalkeeper Pickford

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is interested in Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The Telegraph says Conte wants a new goalkeeper that can either replace Hugo Lloris or compete for the No 1 jersey with him next term. Pickford is among the high-profile candidates in the frame for Conte, who wants a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton boss Benitez says Rondon ready for Brentford

Everton boss Rafa Benitez is counting on Salomon Rondon being fit for the weekend clash with Brentford. Rondon came off the bench against Manchester City on Sunday and is now in the frame to return to the starting XI for a crunch game for the Blues. Asked if Rondon was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton boss Benitez: Losing dangerous Gray big influence on Man City defeat

Everton boss Rafa Benitez admits losing Demarai Gray in the first-half was a blow for their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City. The Spaniard admitted Everton missed composure and precision on the counter-attack against City – and they weren't helped by the enforced withdrawal of Gray after only 17 minutes. “Demarai...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton boss Benitez: Beating Brentford can give season lift-off

Everton boss Rafa Benitez feels victory over Brentford can reignite their season. Benitez is directing his focus onto the potential uplift – materially and mentally – victory in west London would supply. “It is important to win any game but this is the first one we have [to begin a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ederson tells Man City: Sign the clown from Everton!

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson admits he'd like management to sign Everton striker Richarlison. The pair often line up together for the Brazil national team, with the forward becoming a regular at international level thanks to his strong performances at Goodison Park. Those displays have also produced a number of rumours...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton boss Benitez wary playing his best kids too soon

Everton boss Rafa Benitez is wary playing his top kids too soon. Benitez could have up to eight players unavailable to face Brentford if Abdoulaye Doucoure (out for a month with a broken foot) and Demarai Gray (groin) fail late fitness tests. Nevertheless, he will resist the temptation to pad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Richarlison urged to improve his discipline by Everton boss Rafael Benitez

Everton forward Richarlison has been told by manager Rafael Benitez he has to do a better job of keeping his reactions under control on the pitch.The Brazil international has added to the Spaniard’s selection problems after a fifth yellow card in just his eight Premier League matches this season means he is suspended for the trip to Brentford.That is particularly unhelpful as striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been sidelined since the end of August with a thigh problem, is not expected back until mid-December.Richarlison’s emotional responses to being fouled – or his perception of being fouled – has not helped...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton boss Benitez admits Gbamin dilemma

Everton boss Rafa Benitez admits Jean-Philippe Gbamin has offered him a dilemma. The Ivory Coast international has endured a terrible time since joining from Mainz in August 2019, missing virtually two years with consecutive thigh, Achilles and knee injuries. He has managed just 282 minutes of football and his Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp: I don't like playing Everton; it's not for me

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits he doesn't enjoy derbies against Everton. Klopp's side face Everton on Wednesday night in their first trip to Goodison Park since an especially ferocious encounter in October 2020. The game ended 2-2 but there was much focus on Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who wasn't punished...
PREMIER LEAGUE

