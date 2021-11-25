Hear from the Everton boss on Thursday

Everton forward Richarlison has been told by manager Rafael Benitez he has to do a better job of keeping his reactions under control on the pitch.The Brazil international has added to the Spaniard’s selection problems after a fifth yellow card in just his eight Premier League matches this season means he is suspended for the trip to Brentford.That is particularly unhelpful as striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been sidelined since the end of August with a thigh problem, is not expected back until mid-December.Richarlison’s emotional responses to being fouled – or his perception of being fouled – has not helped...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO