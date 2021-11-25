ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goals continue to flow for Reds

Cover picture for the articleThe 2019 European champions had too much class for Porto - even though Jurgen Klopp rested defender Virgil van Dijk, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and midfielder Fabinho while also resisting the temptation to start full-back Andrew Robertson and skipper Jordan Henderson, both of whom are...

The Independent

Farewell to John Sillett, the man with nose for one of the biggest FA Cup shocks

John Sillett, fondly known as ‘Snoz’ throughout the world of football because of his large nose, will forever be remembered for leading Coventry to FA Cup glory in 1987.The nickname suited the larger than life Sillett as he certainly had a nose for drama during a career that began at Chelsea and reached its zenith when the unfancied Sky Blues won the cup by beating Tottenham 3-2 in thrilling fashion at Wembley.It remains the only major honour in Coventry’s 138-year history.Sillett, who has died at the age of 85, said his great pal and former Chelsea team-mate Jimmy Greaves coined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
MLS
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Philadelphia

Amazing Last-Second Goal Pushes Union Past Red Bulls in MLS Playoffs

Amazing last-second goal helps Union advance in MLS playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. In soccer, there are goals, and there are golazos. Jakob Glesnes’ effort Saturday evening qualifies as the latter. The Union and New York Red Bulls played through 120 minutes of soccer without any scoring. A...
MLS
Newsday

Red Bulls eliminated by Union on 123rd-minute goal in MLS Cup playoffs opener

The Red Bulls didn’t play the prettiest soccer during their late-season surge to the MLS Cup playoffs, and for 122 minutes of Saturday’s MLS Cup playoff opener against the Philadelphia Union, they didn’t need to. But in minute No. 123, a bit of brilliance by Union defender Jakob Glesnes, in...
MLS
Taylor Daily Press

19-0! Red Flames scored a win in goal celebration against Armenia | red flame

Armenia is the Red Lantern in the Red Flames group for a reason. In the last 4 matches, the Armenian women did not score any goals and conceded 17 goals. The Eurlings kick-started the Goals Fest after 3 minutes tonight. After 10 minutes of play, a 4-0 lead is already flashing on the scoreboard.
SOCCER
phillysportsnetwork.com

Union score latest goal in MLS history to best Red Bull

The Philadelphia Union played New York Red Bulls in a playoff match where both teams tried to press the other into submission. This led to the teams being a bit conservative. Neither side over-extended; there was no area for the teams to find many true chances. This led to a 0-0 scoreline at the 90-minute mark. The match went into a 30 minute extra time period, and it looked as if this playoff tilt would be decided in penalty kicks. That is until Union centerback Jakob Glesnes scored a banger of a goal in the 120 + 3 minute to ensure Philadelphia’s progression in the MLS Cup Playoffs!
MLS
The Independent

Watford vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Chelsea are taking on Watford this evening at Vicarage Road as the Blues aim to maintain their spot at the top of the table.All three of the title race contenders are in action tonight and all three face testing away trips: second-place Manchester City travel to Steven Gerrard’s rejuvenated Aston Villa, while Liverpool face a Merseyside derby with Everton at Goodison Park.FOLLOW LIVE: Watford vs Chelsea – latest updatesChelsea’s fixture is on paper the easiest of the three, but Watford have shown promise recently under Claudio Ranieri, particularly going forwards with the threats of Emmanuel Dennis, Ismaila Sarr and Josh King...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roberto Mancini ‘emerges as surprise candidate for next Manchester United manager’

What the papers sayThe Telegraph reports Roberto Mancini has emerged as a wildcard option to take over at Manchester United next summer. The Italy boss, 57, has a complicated history in the city having previously managed United’s rivals Manchester City.The suitors are lining up for striker Karim Adeyemi, according to the Mirror. The German has scored 15 goals in 25 appearances this season for Salzburg and the paper says Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United face tough competition from Barcelona Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for the 19-year-old’s signature.City have reportedly increased their efforts to extend Riyad Mahrez‘s contract. The Sun...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Frank not expecting touchline confrontation with Antonio Conte

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank is not expecting any touchline confrontation with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte on Thursday – as long as the Italian “behaves”.Frank takes his Bees team to north London to face Spurs, where he will come up against a man he calls “one of the best managers in the world”.Both men are known for their exuberant behaviour in the technical area, but Frank is not expecting any issues.“If he behaves there will be no problem,” Frank joked when asked if there could be fireworks. “I like the way he is on the touchline, I only met him...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Liverpool visit arch-rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby this evening knowing they can heap more pressure on Rafael Benitez. The Spaniard faced a wave of backlash after the Toffees limped to a 1-0 defeat against Brentford last weekend and the club have now taken just one point from their last six Premier League games. FOLLOW LIVE: Everton vs Liverpool – latest updatesLiverpool, though, are in fine spirits after thrashing Southampton 4-0 at Anfield, with Thiago Alcantara on the scoresheet once again. That victory left the Reds just two points adrift of Chelsea in the title race, with Diogo Jota, Mohamed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Neal Maupay’s overhead kick snatches Brighton last-gasp point at West Ham

Neal Maupay’s spectacular late equaliser ensured West Ham’s Brighton hoodoo struck again in a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.Maupay’s overhead kick a minute from time means West Ham are still waiting for a first Premier League win over the Seagulls after nine attempts.The Hammers looked to have finally beaten their bogey team as they led through Tomas Soucek’s first-half header.But Brighton had other ideas and finally put one of their chances away to deny the hosts victory yet again.This had the feel of a big match in the context of West Ham’s lofty aspirations this season, having clung on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves left frustrated after stalemate against Burnley

Burnley maintained their impressive record against Wolves with a 0-0 draw that made it six unbeaten versus the West Midlands side for Sean Dyche.It was the first time that Dyche’s side had played since their thrilling 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace last month after Storm Arwen postponed the Clarets’ clash with Tottenham last Sunday.Although a point will not please Dyche too much, his side are proving tough to beat as they have only lost one from their last eight Premier League games.Only the top three teams in the league had conceded fewer than Wolves coming into their fixture with Burnley...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Aston Villa vs Man City on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Aston Villa host Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday amid the home team’s fine start under new coach Steven Gerrard.Gerrard, who was appointed in November, has overseen victories over Brighton and Crystal Palace, but defending champions Man City pose an entirely different challenge.Pep Guardiola’s side entered the gameweek one point behind leaders Chelsea, having beaten West Ham 2-1 at the weekend.Here’s all you need to know about Villa vs Man City.When is it?The match will kick-off at 8.15pm on Wednesday 1 December at Villa Park.How can I watch?The fixture will be shown on Amazon Prime, with coverage...
PREMIER LEAGUE

