Skate park plan on officials' minds

A crowd of skateboard enthusiasts of all ages came out to Alexander-Carr Park in Derry recently to check out the park and hear details on planned improvements and upgrades. Town officials will revisit the plan at a meeting next month to talk about potential funding. JULIE HUSS/Staff photo

DERRY — An aging skate park in town remains on the minds of many who hope that soon the space will be improved and transformed into a location for many to enjoy.

Town officials may consider how to potentially pay for the plan.

A recent Town Council meeting drew a crowd of park supporters who filled the third-floor meeting room at the Derry Municipal Center to speak out on why the new, updated park was needed at Alexander-Carr Park.

The aging skating space served the community for years, inviting skaters and others to come to the park to enjoy a day of skateboarding and competitions.

But over the years, the park has seen its share of wear and tear. That led to a new set of supporters and eyes on a potential project to bring the spot back to life.

Many spoke out at the meeting, saying having a new skate park would serve the community well.

“As a citizen of Derry, this is a wonderful project,” said Rebecca Sanborn.

Local pediatrician Dr. Chris Peterson said he supported the skate park, saying as a physician and also a parent, the benefits would be great.

“Many have had to look to other communities to hone their skills as far as skateboarding is concerned,” Peterson said.

Nick Sands, among the original supporters of re-vamping the park, said the youth in the community would benefit from the new park, including not only those who skateboard, but those who roller blade, ride BMX bikes, scooters or free-style wheelchair.

“They don’t always feel like they have a place to go,” Sands said earlier this year. “So, I’d like to give them that.”

Sands again spoke out at the recent Council meeting, reiterating the fact that youth in Derry need a place to go.

“Hundreds of kids in our town are not being taken care of,” he said.

It’s not just a new skate park on the list. The entire Alexander-Carr Park area could be improved to have an updated lodge building, and better winter opportunities for snowboarding and sledding.

How to pay for the skate park remains the question.

Councilor Joshua Bourdon said the town should financially support the plan.

“No other sport (in town) has had to jump through these hoops,” Bourdon said. “We shouldn’t ask them to raise the money.”

Council Chairman Jim Morgan said there are funding sources available including money from a recreation bond and Alexander-Carr trust fund money earmarked for care of that park property.

Morgan said he will bring a resolution forward next month so councilors can make a decision on how to move forward.

“This project is an example of how we can make Derry moved forward,” he said.

“It’s disgusting how we’ve treated Alexander-Carr Park. I’m not going to kick the can down the road. The Town Council can vote on how to move forward with this plan.”