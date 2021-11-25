ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derry, NH

Skate park plan on officials' minds

By Julie Huss
The Derry News
The Derry News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jgVg2_0d6YCOW900
A crowd of skateboard enthusiasts of all ages came out to Alexander-Carr Park in Derry recently to check out the park and hear details on planned improvements and upgrades. Town officials will revisit the plan at a meeting next month to talk about potential funding. JULIE HUSS/Staff photo

DERRY — An aging skate park in town remains on the minds of many who hope that soon the space will be improved and transformed into a location for many to enjoy.

Town officials may consider how to potentially pay for the plan.

A recent Town Council meeting drew a crowd of park supporters who filled the third-floor meeting room at the Derry Municipal Center to speak out on why the new, updated park was needed at Alexander-Carr Park.

The aging skating space served the community for years, inviting skaters and others to come to the park to enjoy a day of skateboarding and competitions.

But over the years, the park has seen its share of wear and tear. That led to a new set of supporters and eyes on a potential project to bring the spot back to life.

Many spoke out at the meeting, saying having a new skate park would serve the community well.

“As a citizen of Derry, this is a wonderful project,” said Rebecca Sanborn.

Local pediatrician Dr. Chris Peterson said he supported the skate park, saying as a physician and also a parent, the benefits would be great.

“Many have had to look to other communities to hone their skills as far as skateboarding is concerned,” Peterson said.

Nick Sands, among the original supporters of re-vamping the park, said the youth in the community would benefit from the new park, including not only those who skateboard, but those who roller blade, ride BMX bikes, scooters or free-style wheelchair.

“They don’t always feel like they have a place to go,” Sands said earlier this year. “So, I’d like to give them that.”

Sands again spoke out at the recent Council meeting, reiterating the fact that youth in Derry need a place to go.

“Hundreds of kids in our town are not being taken care of,” he said.

It’s not just a new skate park on the list. The entire Alexander-Carr Park area could be improved to have an updated lodge building, and better winter opportunities for snowboarding and sledding.

How to pay for the skate park remains the question.

Councilor Joshua Bourdon said the town should financially support the plan.

“No other sport (in town) has had to jump through these hoops,” Bourdon said. “We shouldn’t ask them to raise the money.”

Council Chairman Jim Morgan said there are funding sources available including money from a recreation bond and Alexander-Carr trust fund money earmarked for care of that park property.

Morgan said he will bring a resolution forward next month so councilors can make a decision on how to move forward.

“This project is an example of how we can make Derry moved forward,” he said.

“It’s disgusting how we’ve treated Alexander-Carr Park. I’m not going to kick the can down the road. The Town Council can vote on how to move forward with this plan.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

House sets up Senate shutdown showdown

The House on Thursday voted to pass a short-term spending bill to fund the government through mid-February, as lawmakers work quickly to avert a shutdown on Friday. The House voted 221-212 to pass the continuing resolution, which would allow the government to remain funded at the previous year's fiscal levels through Feb. 18 until lawmakers clinch a deal on a larger, bipartisan deal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Biden lays out multi-pronged plan to deal with evolving pandemic

President Biden on Thursday laid out a multi-pronged plan to confront the delta and emerging omicron variants of the coronavirus that includes an expansion of at-home diagnostic tests, stricter testing rules for international travelers and new efforts to encourage vaccines and boosters. During a speech at the National Institutes of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Migrants seeking to enter the United States will again have to stay in Mexico as they await immigration hearings, as the Biden administration reluctantly announced plans Thursday to reinstate the Trump-era policy and agreed to Mexico’s conditions for resuming it. Revival of the “Remain in Mexico”...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Derry, NH
Government
City
Derry, NH
CBS News

U.K. appeals court sides with Meghan in privacy battle with tabloid publisher over letter to her dad

London — A British court dismissed an appeal on Thursday by a newspaper publisher seeking to overturn a previous ruling that found the Mail on Sunday had breached the Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing portions of a letter she sent to her father. Britain's Court of Appeal upheld the earlier High Court decision, handed down in February, that the Mail had in fact breached Meghan's privacy in a way that was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skate Park#Sledding#Wear And Tear#Town Council
The Derry News

The Derry News

Derry, NH
212
Followers
32
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Derry News

Comments / 0

Community Policy