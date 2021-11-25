Holiday tree sales support communities

Christine and Bob McGuirk, left, look over a small tree held up by Nick Maffattone, right, from St. Mark’s Council #10488 Knights of Columbus during last year’s annual charity tree lot sale in Londonderry. St. Mark’s will once again sell trees this year. Tim Jean/File photo

There’s a perfect holiday tree for everyone, even Charlie Brown.

Local service organizations will once again be out in force this season, selling hundreds of fresh, fragrant evergreens to support community projects and charities.

From the tiniest, spindly fir to a towering pine, local Lions clubs, Masons, and Knights of Columbus organizations will be in selling mode through Christmas.

St. Mark’s Masonic Lodge in Derry sells trees and wreaths every year from the lodge on East Broadway.

For more than 25 years the Derry Masons have supported groups like Sonshine Soup Kitchen, Community Caregivers of Greater Derry and the First Baptist Church Food Pantry.

The Knights of Columbus, St. Mark’s Council in Londonderry will sell their trees at a lot along Route 102 beginning on Black Friday.

The Knights receive hundreds of trees every year and have hosted the sale for more than 30 years.

Sales support charities supported by the Knights of Columbus and St. Mark’s Parish in Londonderry.

The local Lions members are hosting their annual tree sale at their hall on Mammoth Road. The Londonderry club will use its tree proceeds to help support student scholarships, food baskets for those in need and other charitable projects.