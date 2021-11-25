ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derry, NH

Holiday tree sales support communities

By Bu Julie Huss
The Derry News
The Derry News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dmknV_0d6YCKzF00
Christine and Bob McGuirk, left, look over a small tree held up by Nick Maffattone, right, from St. Mark’s Council #10488 Knights of Columbus during last year’s annual charity tree lot sale in Londonderry. St. Mark’s will once again sell trees this year. Tim Jean/File photo

There’s a perfect holiday tree for everyone, even Charlie Brown.

Local service organizations will once again be out in force this season, selling hundreds of fresh, fragrant evergreens to support community projects and charities.

From the tiniest, spindly fir to a towering pine, local Lions clubs, Masons, and Knights of Columbus organizations will be in selling mode through Christmas.

St. Mark’s Masonic Lodge in Derry sells trees and wreaths every year from the lodge on East Broadway.

For more than 25 years the Derry Masons have supported groups like Sonshine Soup Kitchen, Community Caregivers of Greater Derry and the First Baptist Church Food Pantry.

The Knights of Columbus, St. Mark’s Council in Londonderry will sell their trees at a lot along Route 102 beginning on Black Friday.

The Knights receive hundreds of trees every year and have hosted the sale for more than 30 years.

Sales support charities supported by the Knights of Columbus and St. Mark’s Parish in Londonderry.

The local Lions members are hosting their annual tree sale at their hall on Mammoth Road. The Londonderry club will use its tree proceeds to help support student scholarships, food baskets for those in need and other charitable projects.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

House sets up Senate shutdown showdown

The House on Thursday voted to pass a short-term spending bill to fund the government through mid-February, as lawmakers work quickly to avert a shutdown on Friday. The House voted 221-212 to pass the continuing resolution, which would allow the government to remain funded at the previous year's fiscal levels through Feb. 18 until lawmakers clinch a deal on a larger, bipartisan deal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Biden lays out multi-pronged plan to deal with evolving pandemic

President Biden on Thursday laid out a multi-pronged plan to confront the delta and emerging omicron variants of the coronavirus that includes an expansion of at-home diagnostic tests, stricter testing rules for international travelers and new efforts to encourage vaccines and boosters. During a speech at the National Institutes of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Migrants seeking to enter the United States will again have to stay in Mexico as they await immigration hearings, as the Biden administration reluctantly announced plans Thursday to reinstate the Trump-era policy and agreed to Mexico’s conditions for resuming it. Revival of the “Remain in Mexico”...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Londonderry, NH
Derry, NH
Society
City
Derry, NH
CBS News

U.K. appeals court sides with Meghan in privacy battle with tabloid publisher over letter to her dad

London — A British court dismissed an appeal on Thursday by a newspaper publisher seeking to overturn a previous ruling that found the Mail on Sunday had breached the Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing portions of a letter she sent to her father. Britain's Court of Appeal upheld the earlier High Court decision, handed down in February, that the Mail had in fact breached Meghan's privacy in a way that was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Projects#Christmas#Tree#Lions#The Derry Masons#Sonshine Soup Kitchen#The Knights Of Columbus#St Mark S Council
The Derry News

The Derry News

Derry, NH
212
Followers
32
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Derry News

Comments / 0

Community Policy