Thanksgiving Pumpkin Cinnamon Dog Treats! Bone Appetite !

Bone tumors are malignancies that either begin in bone or spread to bone from other parts of the body. Primary tumors are ones that begin in bone. The most common primary bone tumor in dogs is an osteosarcoma, followed by a chondrosarcoma. Seventy-five percent of primary tumors occur in leg bones, but they can also occur in the skull, ribs, or spine. Primary tumors commonly appear in only one location in one bone, whereas secondary tumors that occur due to metastasis can occur in multiple sites. Although tumors can develop at the site of the previous fracture or orthopedic surgical procedure, the cause of most bone tumors is unknown.

13 DAYS AGO