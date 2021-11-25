ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

This Thanksgiving, Here's Some Tips for Talking to Unvaxxed Family about Getting the Jab

By Simone Carter
Dallas Observer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanksgiving dinner conversations are notorious for being, well, a bit awkward. God forbid the subject turns to politics — or your Uncle Harold gets too sloshed again. Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is widely available, the holiday conversation could veer toward another hot-button issue: Whether everyone has gotten the jab. Here...

Comments / 5

Angel Calico
7d ago

trust me that wont be a conversation piece at my table were just gonna be thankful we are still alive and healthy

Reply
3
 

Texas Politics Digest

Getting together this holiday season? Here are some pro tips on gathering safely.

Many of us can’t wait to catch up with friends and loved ones this holiday season, COVID-19 experts included. “I look forward to connecting with family that I haven’t seen in over 18 months,” says Lauren Ancel Meyers, director of the UT COVID-19 Modeling Consortium. “Since we are not out of the woods with COVID-19 yet, we will take precautions so that we can enjoy being together with peace of mind.”
AUSTIN, TX
ktbb.com

Diet talk can be overwhelming at Thanksgiving. Here are tips to cope

(NEW YORK) -- A holiday like Thanksgiving that is centered on food, family and more food can be a precarious time for people struggling with eating disorders or disordered eating. Alex Mutti, 27, of New York City, said she always loved Thanksgiving until her early teens, when she began to...
FITNESS
