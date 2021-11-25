ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSMC to make 5G modems for iPhone

By Justin Springham
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple turned to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) to produce its first in-house-designed 5G modem starting in 2023 as the iPhone maker looks to diversity its supply chain, Nikkei Asia reported....

makeuseof.com

How to Unlock an iPhone Without a Password

Apple offers some of the most secure devices in the world. Since it has the most secure system with Face ID or Touch ID, they might not work in some situations. You could also forget your passcode, which is even more problematic. If you're stuck in that situation, we'll help...
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

Samsung will update these Galaxy devices to Android 12

Android 12 is still a very new version of the platform, but Samsung is launching the update for its Galaxy devices less than a month after Google’s own Pixel phones. More devices will be updated over the coming months, and Samsung has confirmed a preliminary list of devices that will be updated.
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

The absolute best phones under $200

The next generation of smartphones is here. Between the recently released iPhone 13 and Pixel 6, and the slightly older Samsung Galaxy S21, there’s some serious firepower in the mobile phone game right now. But is it really worth dropping nearly $1,000 on a new phone every year just to stay up to date? While there are worthwhile upgrades coming out year after year, it really isn’t a big deal to hold back a couple of generations to save money or find a cheaper option altogether.
CELL PHONES
#Tsmc#Iphones#Apple Products#5g#Nikkei Asia#Appleinsider#Macs
imore.com

Apple is no longer signing iOS 15.1 for the iPhone

Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.1. Users will no longer be able to install iOS 15.1 on their iPhone. The only version of iOS that is now available to be installed is iOS 15.1.1. Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.1 for the iPhone. This means that anyone who wants to...
CELL PHONES
mobileworldlive.com

Android phones set for Snapdragon upgrade

Qualcomm unveiled its newest 5G chipset at Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021, predicting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be available in Android phones within a month. Honor, Motorola, Vivo, Xiaomi and ZTE are among the smartphone makers set to include Qualcomm’s latest chip in upcoming 5G devices, the vendor stated.
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

Apple-Designed 5G Modems Could Debut in 2023 iPhones

Apple apparently isn’t content with just designing its own processors for the iPhone. According to a recent report, 2022 will be the last year when Qualcomm supplies all of the modems for the iPhone. The Cupertino-based company will begin using its own 5G modems in 2023 iPhone models. Keeping the...
CELL PHONES
gamepolar.com

Apple’s in-Home 5G Modem for 2023 iPhone Vary to Be Mass Produced Utilizing TSMC’s 4nm Know-how

Apple and TSMC are reportedly working to materialize customized 5G modems that may very well be discovered within the 2023 iPhone household. Identical to Qualcomm’s 5G modems, this one is claimed to be saved separate from the A-series chipset and can probably tout a terrific diploma of power-efficiency as it’s stated to be mass produced underneath TSMC’s 4nm course of.
CELL PHONES
imore.com

Apple's 5G modems reportedly coming in 2023, won't be part of A-series SoC

Apple will reportedly debut its own 5G modems, ditching Qualcomm, in 2023. Apple isn't expected to bolt the 5G modem onto the A-series chips. Apple is expected to ship iPhones with its own 5G modem inside as of 2023, according to a new report. What's more, that same report suggests that Apple doesn't plan to put the 5G modem inside the A-series chip that will power much of the rest of the device.
ELECTRONICS
wccftech.com

2023 iPhones to Only Feature Apple’s Own 5G Modem, and It Will Not Be a Part of the A-Series Chipset

Shortly after a previous report talked about the 2023 iPhones featuring only 20 percent of Qualcomm’s 5G modems, new info surrounding Apple’s own 5G modem has surfaced. Apparently, all iPhone models expected to launch a couple of years from now will only get the company’s baseband chip and it will not be sourced from a third-party supplier.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

World's first TSMC 4nm chip is here—the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G

MediaTek, a major player in the chip manufacturing industry, has just released arguably its first groundbreaking chipset in years—the Dimensity 9000 5G. The announcement was made during the MediaTek Summit conference, and let’s just say the company introduced a lot of “firsts” with this new chip. For a long time,...
TECHNOLOGY
brumpost.com

Apple will reportedly switch to its own 5G modem by 2023

A new report has it that Apple could have TSMC build a custom iPhone 5G modem by 2023. The report which was obtained by NikkeiAsia revealed that the tech giant is looking to build its own first in-house modem through TSMC’s 4nm process. It’s also looking to develop its own...
CELL PHONES
idropnews.com

Apple’s Standalone 5G Modem Chip Still Expected to Debut in 2023

While it’s been overshadowed by Apple’s revolutionary new M1 series chip designs, the company hasn’t stopped working on developing its own 5G modem chip behind the scenes, and it’s expected to be ready relatively soon. With the first 5G-capable iPhone now over a year behind us, it’s easy to forget...
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

Apple's bizarre new concept makes the iPhone look dull

It's been a long time since we've seen any new products from Apple. We've had updates and variations, sure – from the iPhone to the Mac, pretty much everything has been given a refresh in the last couple of years. But the last new product category itself was the Apple Watch, released in 2015.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

TCL 20R 5G makes a case to be your next fleet phone

The last time I looked at a TCL device, I decried its silicon and called for a phone that contained the Dimensity 700 chip used inside the Vivo Y52 5G. TCL has delivered on that front with its 20R 5G, while also adding 5G connectivity. On the other hand, it has a slightly smaller 4,500mAh battery compared to the 20L+, has dropped the camera array down to a 13MP main with a 2MP macro and 2MP depth camera on the back and a 8MP camera on the front, and memory has been lowered to 4GB and storage is 64GB or 128GB expandable to 1TB thanks to its microSD card slot. The 6.5-inch display has much lower resolution of 720x1600.
CELL PHONES

