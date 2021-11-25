TSMC to make 5G modems for iPhone

The last time I looked at a TCL device, I decried its silicon and called for a phone that contained the Dimensity 700 chip used inside the Vivo Y52 5G. TCL has delivered on that front with its 20R 5G, while also adding 5G connectivity. On the other hand, it has a slightly smaller 4,500mAh battery compared to the 20L+, has dropped the camera array down to a 13MP main with a 2MP macro and 2MP depth camera on the back and a 8MP camera on the front, and memory has been lowered to 4GB and storage is 64GB or 128GB expandable to 1TB thanks to its microSD card slot. The 6.5-inch display has much lower resolution of 720x1600.
Comments / 0