Wine libraries often equate to the number of bottles but there is another type of wine library — books. Like old pickup trucks and paintings of vineyards with an old white house in the middle, books are an integral part of wine country. The romance that applies to so many wine-related activities applies to books too. What can be more romantic than nestling into a comfy chair in front of a crackling fire with a good book and a glass of fine wine? Never mind that after a glass of wine in front of that fire you will be sound asleep and the book will be closed on your lap. The challenge of capturing the romance and essence of wine and wine country through a book keeps them coming.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO