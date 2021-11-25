Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How California Stacks Up

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 195,973,992 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 59.9% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In California, 62.7% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though California is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of Nov. 23, California has received about 70,017,900 vaccinations and administered about 83.6% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 5,014,428 confirmed cases of the virus in California as of Nov. 23 -- or 12,676 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 14,499 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Nov. 23, 2021.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).