ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Voices: Black Friday isn’t just bad for your bank balance, it’s damaging the climate

By Kezia Rice
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16yfJU_0d6Y8GLS00

Black Friday has become infamous for insanely cheap deals, frantic online check outs and apocalyptic images of customers fighting over TV sets. It’s no surprise that, according to a recent survey by idealo.co.uk, nine out of 10 shoppers find Black Friday highly stressful .

The same survey also revealed that 24 per cent of shoppers regret their Black Friday bargains. But the impact of these unwanted purchases goes beyond a tinge of self-loathing when checking your post-Black Friday bank balance.

A report from money.co.uk predicted that online shopping conducted on Black Friday in 2020 would release around 429,000 tonnes of carbon emissions into the atmosphere . Here’s some information to heighten the sick feeling in your stomach: if you overspend only to return half of your order, then items may well end up in landfill rather than be resold .

This year, several companies are offering customers ethical Green Friday deals, donating a percentage of purchases to climate causes or encouraging slower shopping through month-long discounts.

Whilst it’s encouraging to see brands rejecting fast-paced consumerism, are these initiatives enough to counteract the urgent climate disaster? Somehow, any deals affiliated with Black Friday feel slightly tainted, like just another cog in the capitalist machine.

Flashback to three years ago, and I was also one of millions excitedly filling my virtual basket with Black Friday deals. Whilst I wasn’t against charity shop finds, the foundation of my wardrobe was fast fashion - but I gradually began to notice how quickly I fell out of love with items that I had bought on a whim. I felt the Black Friday regret about my purchases all year round.

My solution was to pledge to make second-hand my first choice when going shopping - meaning I would begin by scouring charity shops or using apps such as Depop or eBay, only buying a brand-new item if I exhausted all these options.

Implementing this rule disrupted my shopping habits massively. Finding a second-hand item you truly love takes time - I once spent three months looking for the perfect pair of white wide-leg jeans, and a year on, they’re still the backbone of my wardrobe.

I also discovered the benefit of local groups and online marketplaces for sourcing second-hand items: I found everything from headphones to a speaker to bike lights at a really low cost, or even free. However, travelling around the city to collect something can often feel like an inconvenience in contrast to the instantaneousness of Amazon’s next day home delivery.

But inconveniencing myself was kind of the point. We have become so used to receiving products within hours at the click of a button, that putting in effort to find an item ourselves feels like a waste of time - instead of a valuable solution to the overproduction plaguing our planet.

After I’d begun prioritising second-hand shopping, it felt incongruous to take part in Black Friday. I didn’t feel the need to throw myself into the shopping frenzy to “take advantage” of crazy deals when I’d become used to a more slowed-down and circular approach to acquiring new stuff.

The World Counts reports that if everyone lived like the average American consumer, we would need 5.2 planets to support us . Yet we are barely able to protect the one planet that we have.

During Cop26, worldwide experts highlighted the urgency of taking climate action. Whilst governments must be held responsible for implementing laws to counteract climate change, individual consumers should not deny their power to also make a difference. Pledging to boycott Black Friday would be one step towards breaking our toxic cycle of consumerism - in the name of saving our planet.

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

The best New Balance deals you can shop on Black Friday 2021

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. 'Tis the season for holiday shopping and saving. With Black Friday now in full effect, there's plenty of deals to be had through the weekend. If you're hunting for a new pair of New Balance sneakers and don't want to break the bank, we've got you covered with the best deals the internet currently has to offer.
RETAIL
Fast Company

Is climate change making your home a bad investment?

As climate change fuels large-scale natural disasters, the real estate mantra of “location, location, location” is taking on new meaning. In 2021, homeowners have contended with threats including paralyzing cold on the Great Plains, wildfire evacuations in the West and flooding from the South to New York City and New England.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Home Delivery#Fast Fashion#Climate Change#Idealo Co Uk#Green Friday
Digital Trends

Upgrade your smart cleaning game with Roborock’s Black Friday deals

Now is a great time to outfit your smart home and upgrade your cleaning arsenal. Or, you could do one better and grab a smart home cleaning device for your friends or family for the holidays! With the shortages and supply chain problems, that may not seem true, but there is stock available, and the prices are lower than ever thanks to Black Friday and holiday deals, at least until inventory depletes. If you’re wondering where to start looking, Roborock’s excellent lineup is definitely worth considering. They offer a host of smart vacuums, traditional vacuums, and everything in between.
SHOPPING
Dark Reading

Don't Help Cybercriminals Dash With Your Customers' Cash This Black Friday

The excitement of landing a Black Friday bargain will soon fuel online sales across the world. In the US alone, consumers are expected to drop a total of $148.5 billion on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according to the latest survey data from Finder. In the rush, it's easy to forget the fundamentals of online security, making consumers and retailers easier and more profitable targets for cybercriminals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dornob.com

Upgrade Your Home with Amazon’s Best Black Friday Deals

Black Friday is right around the corner, and that means deals galore from all your favorite retailers. This year, many stores have been bringing the bargains early to accommodate shoppers ahead of the rush. Even Amazon has supplemented its usual Black Friday discounts with a bunch of early-bird specials. Of course, Black Friday itself remains the best day to score the biggest deals, and we’ve managed to corral the best of the best in one handy list.
SHOPPING
Reuters

Amazon's Black Friday greeted by climate activists, strikes in Europe

TILBURY, England (Reuters) -Climate activists targeted 15 Amazon depots across Europe on “Black Friday” and the world’s biggest e-commerce company also faced protests by workers and delivery drivers in Germany, France and Italy. Amazon, based in Seattle, is facing criticism from climate activists who say excessive consumption harms the environment...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
World Bank
imore.com

Just $20 gets you total protection for your 2021 iPad on Black Friday

While actual Black Friday iPad deals on the recently-released 2021 iPad are few and far between, you can still make some savings this holiday shopping season when it comes to accessories. In fact, you can get basically all of your accessories in one purchase with 33% off this iPad case,...
ELECTRONICS
Daily Beast

Brace Your Wallets—Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here

Black Friday sales may have started remarkably early this year, but the week-long Black Friday and Cyber Monday (we're just calling it "Deals Week") extravaganza is almost here, and there are thousands of new deals to take advantage of. From now through the "Turkey Five" (the five days starting either on or after Thanksgiving and ending on Cyber Monday) Amazon will be launching new deals on customer favorite brands, lighting deals that are only live for a few hours, and extended deals that'll be live throughout the week. Of course, many of Amazon's Black Friday deals are actually already live and waiting to be added to your cart.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Black Friday fails to boost footfall

Black Friday failed to boost high street footfall despite a resurgence in consumer confidence and bricks-and-mortar shopping, figures show.Total UK footfall fell by 15.7% in November on the same month in 2019 as the harsh weather deterred some customers from shopping in stores, according to BRC-Sensormatic IQ data.However it was still comparatively strong at the second highest figure for this year, only second to October.London also started to catch up with other major cities as the Christmas lights and markets kicked off the festive season, whilst Northern Ireland consumers benefited from the high street voucher system.Footfall on high streets declined...
RETAIL
allaboutarizonanews.com

FTC Orders Walmart, Amazon, Kroger and Other Suppliers To Turn Over Information To Help Study Causes of Empty Shelves and Sky-High Prices

The Federal Trade Commission is ordering nine large retailers, wholesalers, and consumer good suppliers to provide detailed information that will help the FTC shed light on the causes behind ongoing supply chain disruptions and how these disruptions are causing serious and ongoing hardships for consumers and harming competition in the U.S. economy.
RETAIL
Business Insider

Why companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have taken a new approach to returns by letting customers keep what they bought, even after issuing refunds

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
RETAIL
The Independent

The Independent

360K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy