ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

How drivers could save an average £300 on insurance premiums

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E1o49_0d6Y8CoY00

Drivers could save more than £300 on average by switching 20 days before their policy is due to end compared with on the renewal date itself, analysis has found.

On average, car insurance policies are £306 cheaper if drivers switch policies 20 days before their renewal date compared with on the day their policy ends, according to comparethemarket.com.

Finding a new deal on the day the policy ends costs £707 on average, the website found, compared with £401 for someone switching 20 days before.

The price tends to creep up the closer the renewal date gets, with a policy typically costing £431 two weeks before, £506 a week before, and £617 the day before a policy expires, the website found.

Around a third (32%) of quote comparison inquiries are made the day before a policy ends or on the end date, comparethemarket.com said.

More than half (58%) look to switch within one week of their policy ending.

While motor insurance has typically been cheap at the start of the year, 2022 could be different

Ursula Gibbs, comparethemarket.com

Traditionally, the cost of insurance is often cheaper at the start of the year due to discounts offered by insurers.

Insurance pricing is based on various risk factors, including annual mileage, the make and model of the vehicle, and previous claims history.

Average premiums are also normally around £50 higher in December than during the rest of the year.

However an insurance pricing shake-up will take place at the start of 2022.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is introducing new rules in January, preventing insurers from offering existing customers higher quotes than new ones for car and home insurance.

The move is expected to save consumers £4.2 billion over 10 years overall.

It will bring an end to the “loyalty penalty” paid by loyal customers whose prices creep up annually – but it could mean that regular switchers struggle to find ultra-cheap deals.

Fewer cars on the roads during lockdowns, and reforms around personal injury claims, have helped to keep car insurance premium costs down recently.

Comparethemarket.com director Ursula Gibbs said: “While motor insurance has typically been cheap at the start of the year, 2022 could be different.

“With a major regulatory rule change fast approaching, the cost of insurance could increase significantly next year. If your policy is due to auto-renew in the next few weeks, you may be better off switching sooner rather than later.”

Comments / 0

Related
motor1.com

UK electric car insurance premiums fall by almost £100 a year

The average cost of insuring an electric car fell by almost £100 in the third quarter of 2021, according to new figures. Data from price comparison site CompareTheMarket.com showed the average insurance premium for electric vehicles (EVs) was down by £97 compared with the same period last year. As a...
BUYING CARS
Shropshire Star

Drivers save more on car insurance by renewing early, research suggests

Renewal data shows you could save hundreds of pounds this way. Renewing your car insurance early could save you hundreds of pounds, according to new research. Insurance comparison site Compare the Market analysed renewal data and found that motorists saved an average of £306 by renewing 20 days before their current deal ends, compared with renewing on the day their policy finishes.
TRAFFIC
WGAL

Dirty roof could put insurance coverage at risk

Some homeowners are being told to clean their roof or they could lose their insurance. "But it's definitely, you know, a shock after moving into a new home," homeowner Spenser Henry said. The shock for Henry was a letter he got from his insurance company, Nationwide, telling him that his...
ECONOMY
princewilliamtimes.com

Virginia health insurance premiums are still too high for many customers, report finds

Nearly five years after changes to the Affordable Care Act, Virginia is still struggling to control the cost of premiums on the individual health insurance market. A new report presented Tuesday to the state’s Joint Commission on Health Care found that the average cost of silver plans, a mid-tier option that generally includes some out-of-pocket costs, increased by nearly 60% between 2016 and 2021 — raising the monthly price by more than $200 for most customers.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Car Insurance#Insurance Policies#Insurance Policy#Comparethemarket Com#Fca
Business Insider

How to buy homeowners insurance

Homeowners insurance isn't required by law, but if you have a mortgage your lender may require it. If you bundle your auto and homeowners insurance, you can save money. You can shop and compare homeowners insurance online or contact your insurance provider. See Insider's guide to the best homeowners insurance...
PERSONAL FINANCE
liveinsurancenews.com

Employer-based health insurance premiums are skyrocketing

The average family is paying 47 percent more than they were a decade ago, outpacing inflation and wage growth. Americans who receive their health insurance through their employers are paying substantially higher premiums in 2021 than they were in 2011, according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation report. Employer-sponsored health...
BUSINESS
dig-in.com

Global insurance premiums predicted to reach $10T by 2030: Bain & Company report

Global insurance premiums are predicted to reach $10 trillion by 2030, according to Bain & Company’s report, Insurance 2030: As Risks Mount, Insurers Aim to Augment Protection with Prevention. The research also highlights the evolving role of the insurance industry related to risk and incentivization. Despite death rates related to...
ECONOMY
actionnewsjax.com

9 Easy Ways To Lower Your Home Insurance Premiums

Inflation is a prominent discussion point as we near the end of 2021, as some consumer goods have reached historically high price points. Lost in the shuffle: Home insurance premiums are also sky-high after huge increases in the last few years. Tips To Lower Your Home Insurance Premiums. According to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
chartattack.com

Auto Insurance: How to Customize a Policy

When it comes to insurance, there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all policy. Everything you’ve fought so hard for is yours alone, and it should be preserved as such. Today, most insurance companies provide the specialized coverage you need to safeguard what matters most to you — car, vintage motorcycle, business, health, and so much more.
ECONOMY
business.com

Average Commercial Car Insurance Costs

If you or your employees use a vehicle for work, you'll likely need a type of business insurance called commercial auto insurance. While rates vary, the average policy costs between $142 and $187 per month. Of course, your costs will depend on various factors, some that you can control and others that you can't. We'll dive deeper into the average commercial auto insurance costs you can expect to pay for your work vehicles.
ECONOMY
securitymagazine.com

The rising tide of cyber insurance premiums in the age of ransomware

The cyber insurance industry experienced 33.5% growth in 2020 alone as companies have sought to mitigate the cyber risk presented by the new reality of the constantly growing cost of a data breach. As more and more big names are breached or hit with nasty ransomware strains, businesses are coming around to the realization that there can be severe financial consequences for organizations that don’t attempt to factor risk-sharing insurance strategies into their risk management process.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Insurance Journal

North Carolina Homeowners Premiums to Rise 7.9% on Average

North Carolina homeowners will see insurance premiums climb an average of 7.9% next year, but that’s much less of an increase that a state rating bureau had requested, the state insurance commissioner announced. The North Carolina Rate Bureau had proposed a 24.5% homeowners insurance average rate increase, to take effect...
REAL ESTATE
Insurance Journal

P/C Insurers’ Increased Reliance on Reinsurance Portends Premium Hikes

American International Group Inc. and other insurers avoided steep losses from a spate of extreme weather this year thanks in part to the reinsurance industry. But increased reliance on those policies probably means price hikes are coming. “This year we’re seeing good demand and good price increases for reinsurance, and...
ECONOMY
liveinsurancenews.com

From Insurance to Marketing: How to Save Your New Business Money

The world’s most successful entrepreneurs understand the importance of saving every penny possible in business. It doesn’t matter if you’re running a home-based start-up or an international organization; it is crucial to adopt a frugal mindset to enjoy substantial revenue and growth. If you are new to an industry, you...
SMALL BUSINESS
Retirement Daily

2022 Medicare Part B Premiums Announced

At the close of business on Friday, November 12, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced the 2022 premiums for Medicare Part B. The standard premium will increase more than $20 per person per month beginning in January. This increase follows just weeks after the positive Social Security...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

360K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy