These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqolC_0d6Y87UA00 After adding over 654,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 47.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 760,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC, metro area consists of the city of Virginia Beach, the city of Norfolk, the city of Chesapeake, and 16 other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 0.8 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Virginia Beach residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there was an average of 7.0 daily new cases per 100,000 Virginia Beach residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Southampton County. There were an average of 4.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Southampton County during the past week, the most of the 19 counties in Virginia Beach with available data.

Case growth in the Virginia Beach metro area varies widely at the county level. In Mathews County, for example, there were an average of 0.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Virginia Beach and far more than the case growth rate in Southampton County.

While Southampton County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Virginia Beach area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of November 23, there were a total of 13,557.0 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Southampton County, the second most of the 19 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,608.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Southampton County, unemployment peaked at 7.0% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 3.8%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending November 23. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 23 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 16 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Southampton County 17,880 4.5 2.9 13,557.0 374.7
2 Franklin city 8,147 4.3 18.0 20,437.0 540.1
3 Gates County 11,548 1.9 10.4 9,733.3 155.9
4 Suffolk city 90,093 1.8 8.4 12,363.9 270.8
5 Portsmouth city 95,097 1.4 10.2 13,548.3 260.8
6 Isle of Wight County 36,627 1.4 10.4 12,507.2 248.5
7 Williamsburg city 14,927 1.0 0.7 7,998.9 87.1
8 Norfolk city 244,601 0.8 4.7 10,166.8 145.1
9 Camden County 10,551 0.8 22.8 11,354.4 75.8
10 Chesapeake city 239,982 0.7 7.0 12,246.8 153.3
11 Newport News city 179,673 0.6 6.6 11,688.5 169.2
12 Virginia Beach city 450,201 0.5 6.3 11,285.2 126.2
13 Hampton city 135,041 0.5 8.2 11,363.2 180.7
14 Currituck County 26,363 0.4 21.9 11,208.9 102.4
15 Poquoson city 12,090 0.3 8.6 11,265.5 182.0
16 Gloucester County 37,222 0.3 6.3 10,638.9 212.2
17 James City County 74,916 0.3 3.3 9,689.5 126.8
18 York County 67,982 0.2 7.7 8,283.1 122.1
19 Mathews County 8,788 0.2 3.0 10,286.8 273.1

