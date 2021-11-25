Montana steakhouse owner admits using a $75,000 COVID-19 disaster relief loan to buy vintage cars

Shares of Ford Motor Co. rose 0.2% in preamarket trading Thursday, after the automaker reported November total U.S. vehicle sales of 158,793 vehicles, up 5.9% from a year ago. Of the total U.S. sales, Ford sold 11,116 electrified vehicles during the month, up 153.6% from a year ago and making up 7.0% of total vehicles sold. "Ford's electrified vehicle sales in November grew at a rate more than three times faster than the overall electrified vehicle segment, taking Ford's electrified vehicle share to 10% compared to 5.4% last year," the company said in a statement. Elsewhere, truck sales rose 4.6% to 82,231 vehicles and SUV sales increased 20.8% to 72,795 vehicles. Among Ford's best-selling models, F-Series sales rose 14.6% to 60,418 trucks and Explorer sales slipped 3.1% to 18,268 SUVs. The stock has run up 50.5% over the past three months through Wednesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have advanced 18.6% and the S&P 500 has slipped 0.5%.

ECONOMY ・ 10 HOURS AGO