ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Pennsylvania Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0d6Y7F8q00 As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 195,973,992 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 59.9% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Pennsylvania, 58.0% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in Pennsylvania appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of Nov. 23, Pennsylvania has received about 23,507,600 vaccinations and administered about 76.4% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 1,686,169 confirmed cases of the virus in Pennsylvania as of Nov. 23 -- or 13,166 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 14,499 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Nov. 23, 2021.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Vermont 72.3% 453,088 6,870
2 Rhode Island 72.3% 764,559 17,628
3 Maine 72.3% 967,742 8,656
4 Connecticut 71.6% 2,556,762 11,558
5 Massachusetts 70.7% 4,880,326 12,905
6 New York 67.8% 13,257,320 13,686
7 New Jersey 67.3% 5,992,387 13,829
8 Maryland 67.2% 4,057,859 9,566
9 Washington D.C. 66.0% 451,906 9,646
10 Washington 65.4% 4,931,514 10,114
11 Virginia 64.7% 5,512,994 11,213
12 New Hampshire 64.2% 870,658 11,118
13 Oregon 64.2% 2,689,092 9,165
14 Colorado 63.5% 3,618,599 14,129
15 New Mexico 63.3% 1,326,770 14,409
16 California 62.7% 24,807,432 12,676
17 Minnesota 62.5% 3,505,802 15,526
18 Florida 61.5% 13,091,601 17,283
19 Delaware 61.3% 593,225 15,549
20 Illinois 60.9% 7,756,194 13,844
21 Hawaii 60.5% 859,284 5,913
22 Wisconsin 59.4% 3,450,734 16,267
23 Pennsylvania 58.0% 7,422,148 13,166
24 Nebraska 57.3% 1,105,783 15,683
25 Iowa 56.5% 1,781,756 16,274
26 Utah 56.0% 1,769,932 18,441
27 Arizona 55.2% 3,958,592 17,316
28 Nevada 55.0% 1,669,459 15,312
29 Texas 55.0% 15,779,930 14,948
30 Kansas 54.4% 1,583,062 15,655
31 North Carolina 54.4% 5,645,069 14,589
32 Michigan 54.3% 5,430,099 14,090
33 South Dakota 54.2% 478,376 18,405
34 Alaska 53.6% 394,909 19,353
35 Ohio 52.8% 6,171,795 14,054
36 Montana 52.0% 552,265 17,699
37 Kentucky 51.9% 2,317,051 17,226
38 South Carolina 51.8% 2,632,698 17,931
39 Oklahoma 51.4% 2,028,140 16,728
40 Missouri 50.8% 3,113,940 14,595
41 Indiana 50.8% 3,399,473 15,981
42 Georgia 49.8% 5,238,889 15,729
43 Tennessee 49.8% 3,369,932 19,259
44 Arkansas 49.1% 1,480,182 17,392
45 North Dakota 48.7% 370,014 20,851
46 Louisiana 48.5% 2,260,073 16,466
47 Mississippi 46.7% 1,394,157 17,102
48 Alabama 46.0% 2,247,882 17,250
49 Idaho 45.8% 804,220 17,290
50 Wyoming 45.4% 262,354 18,922
51 West Virginia 41.2% 743,883 16,002

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

If You Bought This From Walmart, Don't Touch It, FDA Warns

Walmart is no stranger to having to pull items off its shelves, as the massive retailer sells a plethora of products, including some that have come under fire. In early October, a baby cereal sold exclusively by the retail giant was recalled for having arsenic levels that were too high. More recently, Walmart has been the focal point of a massive aromatherapy spray recall following a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) investigation into the deaths of two people. Now, the retailer has been linked to another investigation over a nationwide outbreak that has already infected more than 800 individuals. Read on to find out more about a dangerous product you might have bought from Walmart.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
Best Life

These 2 Highly Vaccinated States Are Seeing Their Worst COVID Surges Yet

Even though there isn't a corner of the U.S. that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't affected, spikes in cases have hit different areas at different times. Fortunately, vaccines have helped keep national numbers far below the worst heights seen last winter, even as last summer's Delta variant-fueled surge showed that the virus was still spreading rapidly through places where fewer shots had been administered. But as autumn carries on, other states are now beginning to see some of their worst COVID surges to date, despite having high rates of vaccinated residents—especially Vermont and Maine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Drunkest County in Every State

Each day, at dinner tables and social functions across the country, millions of adults enjoy alcohol responsibly. Moderate drinking — defined as two standard drinks per day for men and one standard drink for women — carries relatively little risk, and may even have some health benefits. However, beyond this threshold, alcohol can only be […]
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshtoast.com

4 States That Could Legalize Recreational Cannabis In 2022

If these states do move forward with the legalization of adult use recreational cannabis, the fight for the end of nationwide cannabis prohibition could be reaching its finale. The amount of states where people can walk into a dispensary and buy their favorite cannabis products, just like alcohol, have been...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
The Independent

Anti-mask Maine lawmaker resigns after wife dies of Covid-19

A state legislator in Maine who aggressively fought mask and vaccine mandates has resigned just months after his wife died of Covid-19.Rep Chris Johansen, a Republican who represented parts of Aroostook County, had vigorously protested pandemic precautions in his state, and was one of seven lawmakers who refused to wear masks in the Maine House of Representatives, causing a confrontation with police. Mr Johansen and his wife, Cindy Johansen, also posted numerous messages on Facebook casting doubt about the pandemic and vaccines.In July, they both contracted the virus. Ms Johansen later died of Covid-19.On 19 November, Mr Johansen wrote a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

This State Has Now Become The Worst Hot Spot In The U.S. Amid Virus Surge

As COVID cases surge again across the U.S., a new state has emerged as the worst hot spot in the country after its coronavirus cases rose to an all-time high this week. As of Tuesday, Michigan’s COVID case rate spiked to a seven-day rate of 503.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported by The Daily Telegram.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Washington Post

Red states are now paying people not to get vaccinated

Once upon a time, states debated whether to pay people to get vaccinated. Now, some red states are paying people not to get vaccinated, by cutting checks to workers who quit or are fired because they refuse covid-19 shots. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. All...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Why is COVID so bad in Michigan right now?

DETROIT – Michigan’s fourth wave has reached a new height. Our 7-day moving new case average is now 7,353 -- the highest we’ve recorded for the entire pandemic. But why? Why is Michigan experiencing this large and extended surge now?. Experts believe there are many potential factors at play. Children...
MICHIGAN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

74K+
Followers
46K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy