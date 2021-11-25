ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines New Mexico Has Received So Far

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0d6Y4Vub00 It has now been 49 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of November 23, the U.S. has sent 569,050,695 doses of the vaccine across the country -- equivalent to 173.4% of the U.S. population.

While the initial distribution of the vaccine took longer than federal projections had indicated, in recent months the U.S. has made great leaps in the worldwide race to administer vaccinations -- and some states are faring far better than others. Under the current system, led by the White House COVID-19 Response Team, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sends states limited shipments of the vaccine as well as funding and tasks them with distributing the vaccine in accordance with relatively loose federal guidelines. The distribution of the vaccine is based on the size of the adult population in every state, which -- according to some experts -- can create inequities in states where the spread of COVID-19 is worse and a larger share of the population is at risk.

New Mexico has received a total of 3,590,125 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of November 23. Adjusted for population, New Mexico has received 171,216.9 vaccines per 100,000 residents -- in line with the national average of 173,364.5 vaccines per 100,000 Americans and the 22nd most of any state.

While New Mexico has so far received a similar amount of vaccines per capita as the nation as a whole, the state has a need for vaccines commensurate with the rest of the country. As of November 23, there were 14,399.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in New Mexico -- in line with the national rate of 14,451.3 cases per 100,000 Americans and the 19th lowest of all 50 states.

While the federal government distributes vaccines to states, it is up to state governments to administer the vaccine -- creating variations in both the percentage of vaccines that have been administered and the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated. In New Mexico, 85.8% of allocated vaccines have been administered to residents, greater than the national average of 79.6% and the third largest share of all states.

The administered vaccines amount to 146.9% of the state population, greater than the 137.9% national figure and the 13th largest share of all states.

While a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated due to a lack of supply, there are some who have no plans to receive a vaccine at all. According to a survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 59.2% of U.S. adults 18 and over who have not yet received the vaccine will either probably not or definitely not get a COVID-19 vaccine in the future. In New Mexico, 53.8% of adults who have not yet received the vaccine report that they will probably not or definitely not get a vaccine in the future, the sixth smallest share of any state. The most common reason cited for not wanting a vaccine was being concerned about possible side effects. Other commonly cited reasons include not trusting COVID-19 vaccines, that they were planning to wait and see if it is safe, and not trusting the government.

To determine the states getting the most and least vaccines from the federal government, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of vaccines administered as of November 23 per 100,000 residents. Vaccine counts were adjusted for population using one-year data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Data on confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 23 came from various state and local health departments and were adjusted for population using 2019 ACS data. Data on the percentage of adults who probably will not or definitely will not get a COVID-19 vaccine and their reasons for not getting one came from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, conducted from August 18, 2021 to August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in New Mexico where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Population Vaccines distributed per 100,000 Vaccines administered as % of pop. COVID-19 cases per 100,000
1 Vermont 623,989 206,909 175.9% 6,895
2 Maryland 6,045,680 199,248 153.6% 9,561
3 Hawaii 1,415,872 197,024 145.9% 5,932
4 Maine 1,344,212 195,390 162.9% 8,619
5 Massachusetts 6,892,503 192,690 165.1% 12,923
6 New Hampshire 1,359,711 192,650 153.3% 11,092
7 Rhode Island 1,059,361 190,224 161.3% 17,594
8 Connecticut 3,565,287 190,205 164.9% 11,582
9 Delaware 973,764 189,972 142.4% 15,444
10 New Jersey 8,882,190 189,757 149.2% 13,870
11 West Virginia 1,792,147 188,295 94.3% 16,124
12 Oregon 4,217,737 187,811 144.2% 9,106
13 Pennsylvania 12,801,989 183,625 140.4% 13,171
14 New York 19,453,561 181,934 151.1% 13,748
15 Washington 7,614,893 181,763 147.0% 10,008
16 Virginia 8,535,519 181,642 150.6% 11,190
17 Florida 21,477,737 178,475 141.6% 17,140
18 California 39,512,223 177,206 148.2% 12,691
19 Colorado 5,758,736 173,470 146.5% 13,974
20 Alaska 731,545 173,047 129.0% 19,509
21 Minnesota 5,639,632 172,084 143.1% 15,448
22 New Mexico 2,096,829 171,217 146.9% 14,400
23 Illinois 12,671,821 168,294 136.9% 13,920
24 North Carolina 10,488,084 167,990 126.6% 14,444
25 Texas 28,995,881 167,962 126.7% 14,797
26 South Dakota 884,659 167,506 126.7% 18,355
27 Iowa 3,155,070 164,893 130.5% 16,280
28 Michigan 9,986,857 163,652 125.2% 14,103
29 Kansas 2,913,314 162,701 124.6% 15,645
30 Georgia 10,617,423 162,362 114.6% 15,584
31 South Carolina 5,148,714 161,522 118.6% 17,706
32 Nebraska 1,934,408 161,064 131.8% 15,641
33 Arkansas 3,017,804 160,723 115.1% 17,369
34 Arizona 7,278,717 160,498 129.6% 17,062
35 Alabama 4,903,185 159,651 105.4% 17,196
36 Wisconsin 5,822,434 158,248 138.3% 16,243
37 Kentucky 4,467,673 157,127 119.3% 17,229
38 Ohio 11,689,100 155,094 121.0% 14,055
39 Nevada 3,080,156 154,041 126.6% 15,085
40 Utah 3,205,958 153,928 124.6% 18,183
41 Idaho 1,787,065 152,900 103.7% 16,972
42 Montana 1,068,778 152,097 122.1% 17,591
43 Oklahoma 3,956,971 151,496 121.4% 16,669
44 Missouri 6,137,428 151,056 119.0% 14,569
45 Tennessee 6,829,174 149,726 117.9% 19,092
46 Mississippi 2,976,149 149,708 106.5% 17,161
47 Indiana 6,732,219 149,371 114.3% 15,886
48 North Dakota 762,062 147,323 115.9% 20,797
49 Louisiana 4,648,794 144,279 110.7% 16,506
50 Wyoming 578,759 139,943 107.8% 18,888

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Now Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 19

During this past summer's deadly COVID surge, officials started introducing vaccine mandates in order to combat rising cases. While the White House and various large companies have issued sweeping mandates over the last few months, some of the first COVID vaccine requirements in the country were enacted at the state and city level. California and New York are already requiring vaccinations for most healthcare and state employees, while major cities such as Los Angeles and New York City are mandating that proof of vaccination be shown before patrons enter most indoor spaces, including restaurants, bars, gyms, and theaters. And now, a new state vaccine mandate is being putting into place with less than week's notice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

These 2 Highly Vaccinated States Are Seeing Their Worst COVID Surges Yet

Even though there isn't a corner of the U.S. that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't affected, spikes in cases have hit different areas at different times. Fortunately, vaccines have helped keep national numbers far below the worst heights seen last winter, even as last summer's Delta variant-fueled surge showed that the virus was still spreading rapidly through places where fewer shots had been administered. But as autumn carries on, other states are now beginning to see some of their worst COVID surges to date, despite having high rates of vaccinated residents—especially Vermont and Maine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

4 States That Could Legalize Recreational Cannabis In 2022

If these states do move forward with the legalization of adult use recreational cannabis, the fight for the end of nationwide cannabis prohibition could be reaching its finale. The amount of states where people can walk into a dispensary and buy their favorite cannabis products, just like alcohol, have been...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

This State Has Now Become The Worst Hot Spot In The U.S. Amid Virus Surge

As COVID cases surge again across the U.S., a new state has emerged as the worst hot spot in the country after its coronavirus cases rose to an all-time high this week. As of Tuesday, Michigan’s COVID case rate spiked to a seven-day rate of 503.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported by The Daily Telegram.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Washington Post

Red states are now paying people not to get vaccinated

Once upon a time, states debated whether to pay people to get vaccinated. Now, some red states are paying people not to get vaccinated, by cutting checks to workers who quit or are fired because they refuse covid-19 shots. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. All...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Nearly 10,000 Fully Vaccinated New Yorkers Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19

While the COVID-19 vaccine does protect people against the virus, especially from hospitalization or death, there have been almost 10,000 New Yorkers were hospitalized, even after they got vaccinated. The "breakthrough" data, which is reported by New York State, shows that 9,044 people who are fully vaccinated, have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. That's .07 percent of the fully vaccinated population. Almost 140,000 fully vaccinated residents have contracted COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, as of November 8, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

74K+
Followers
46K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy