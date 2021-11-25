Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Iowa Stacks Up

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 195,973,992 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 59.9% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Iowa, 56.5% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in Iowa appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of Nov. 23, Iowa has received about 5,202,500 vaccinations and administered about 79.2% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 513,637 confirmed cases of the virus in Iowa as of Nov. 23 -- or 16,274 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 14,499 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Nov. 23, 2021.

