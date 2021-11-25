NFT Enabled Gaming Through Funganomics

NFT’s, also known as Non Fungible Tokens; it’s an emerging technology that is yet to become commercialized, in fact, not many people are even aware of what NFT’s actually are. However, its potential is being realized by a handful of commercial entities and gaming organizations. NFTs are a new form of digital ownership that is revolutionizing the gaming industry. They are redefining what it means to own a game. The first thing you need to understand about NFTs is that they can’t be pirated. If an illegal downloader tries to download your game, the only things they will get are useless files because NFTs are tied to your private key. Your private key is impossible for them to steal or pirate because it’s just a string of numbers that you have on your computer, not something physical like a CD or DVD.

