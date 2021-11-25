ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Utah Has Received So Far

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0d6Y03fa00 It has now been 49 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of November 23, the U.S. has sent 569,050,695 doses of the vaccine across the country -- equivalent to 173.4% of the U.S. population.

While the initial distribution of the vaccine took longer than federal projections had indicated, in recent months the U.S. has made great leaps in the worldwide race to administer vaccinations -- and some states are faring far better than others. Under the current system, led by the White House COVID-19 Response Team, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sends states limited shipments of the vaccine as well as funding and tasks them with distributing the vaccine in accordance with relatively loose federal guidelines. The distribution of the vaccine is based on the size of the adult population in every state, which -- according to some experts -- can create inequities in states where the spread of COVID-19 is worse and a larger share of the population is at risk.

Utah has received a total of 4,934,870 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of November 23. Adjusted for population, Utah has received 153,928.1 vaccines per 100,000 residents -- less than the national average of 173,364.5 vaccines per 100,000 Americans and the 11th fewest of any state.

While Utah has so far received fewer vaccines per capita than the nation as a whole, the state has a greater need for vaccines than the rest of the country. As of November 23, there were 18,182.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in Utah -- greater than the national rate of 14,451.3 cases per 100,000 Americans and the sixth highest of all 50 states.

While the federal government distributes vaccines to states, it is up to state governments to administer the vaccine -- creating variations in both the percentage of vaccines that have been administered and the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated. In Utah, 81.0% of allocated vaccines have been administered to residents, in line with the national average of 79.6% and the 16th largest share of all states.

The administered vaccines amount to 124.6% of the state population, lower than the 137.9% national figure and the 19th smallest share of all states.

While a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated due to a lack of supply, there are some who have no plans to receive a vaccine at all. According to a survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 59.2% of U.S. adults 18 and over who have not yet received the vaccine will either probably not or definitely not get a COVID-19 vaccine in the future. In Utah, 53.7% of adults who have not yet received the vaccine report that they will probably not or definitely not get a vaccine in the future, the fifth smallest share of any state. The most common reason cited for not wanting a vaccine was being concerned about possible side effects. Other commonly cited reasons include that they were planning to wait and see if it is safe, not trusting COVID-19 vaccines, and not trusting the government.

To determine the states getting the most and least vaccines from the federal government, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of vaccines administered as of November 23 per 100,000 residents. Vaccine counts were adjusted for population using one-year data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Data on confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 23 came from various state and local health departments and were adjusted for population using 2019 ACS data. Data on the percentage of adults who probably will not or definitely will not get a COVID-19 vaccine and their reasons for not getting one came from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, conducted from August 18, 2021 to August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Utah where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Population Vaccines distributed per 100,000 Vaccines administered as % of pop. COVID-19 cases per 100,000
1 Vermont 623,989 206,909 175.9% 6,895
2 Maryland 6,045,680 199,248 153.6% 9,561
3 Hawaii 1,415,872 197,024 145.9% 5,932
4 Maine 1,344,212 195,390 162.9% 8,619
5 Massachusetts 6,892,503 192,690 165.1% 12,923
6 New Hampshire 1,359,711 192,650 153.3% 11,092
7 Rhode Island 1,059,361 190,224 161.3% 17,594
8 Connecticut 3,565,287 190,205 164.9% 11,582
9 Delaware 973,764 189,972 142.4% 15,444
10 New Jersey 8,882,190 189,757 149.2% 13,870
11 West Virginia 1,792,147 188,295 94.3% 16,124
12 Oregon 4,217,737 187,811 144.2% 9,106
13 Pennsylvania 12,801,989 183,625 140.4% 13,171
14 New York 19,453,561 181,934 151.1% 13,748
15 Washington 7,614,893 181,763 147.0% 10,008
16 Virginia 8,535,519 181,642 150.6% 11,190
17 Florida 21,477,737 178,475 141.6% 17,140
18 California 39,512,223 177,206 148.2% 12,691
19 Colorado 5,758,736 173,470 146.5% 13,974
20 Alaska 731,545 173,047 129.0% 19,509
21 Minnesota 5,639,632 172,084 143.1% 15,448
22 New Mexico 2,096,829 171,217 146.9% 14,400
23 Illinois 12,671,821 168,294 136.9% 13,920
24 North Carolina 10,488,084 167,990 126.6% 14,444
25 Texas 28,995,881 167,962 126.7% 14,797
26 South Dakota 884,659 167,506 126.7% 18,355
27 Iowa 3,155,070 164,893 130.5% 16,280
28 Michigan 9,986,857 163,652 125.2% 14,103
29 Kansas 2,913,314 162,701 124.6% 15,645
30 Georgia 10,617,423 162,362 114.6% 15,584
31 South Carolina 5,148,714 161,522 118.6% 17,706
32 Nebraska 1,934,408 161,064 131.8% 15,641
33 Arkansas 3,017,804 160,723 115.1% 17,369
34 Arizona 7,278,717 160,498 129.6% 17,062
35 Alabama 4,903,185 159,651 105.4% 17,196
36 Wisconsin 5,822,434 158,248 138.3% 16,243
37 Kentucky 4,467,673 157,127 119.3% 17,229
38 Ohio 11,689,100 155,094 121.0% 14,055
39 Nevada 3,080,156 154,041 126.6% 15,085
40 Utah 3,205,958 153,928 124.6% 18,183
41 Idaho 1,787,065 152,900 103.7% 16,972
42 Montana 1,068,778 152,097 122.1% 17,591
43 Oklahoma 3,956,971 151,496 121.4% 16,669
44 Missouri 6,137,428 151,056 119.0% 14,569
45 Tennessee 6,829,174 149,726 117.9% 19,092
46 Mississippi 2,976,149 149,708 106.5% 17,161
47 Indiana 6,732,219 149,371 114.3% 15,886
48 North Dakota 762,062 147,323 115.9% 20,797
49 Louisiana 4,648,794 144,279 110.7% 16,506
50 Wyoming 578,759 139,943 107.8% 18,888

