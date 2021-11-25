Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Idaho Stacks Up

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 195,973,992 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 59.9% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Idaho, 45.8% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in Idaho appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of Nov. 23, Idaho has received about 2,732,400 vaccinations and administered about 67.9% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 303,296 confirmed cases of the virus in Idaho as of Nov. 23 -- or 17,290 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 14,499 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Nov. 23, 2021.

