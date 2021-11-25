More than seven in 10 Brits have experienced ‘JOCO’ - the joy of cancelled outings

What do Monica Geller, Sheldon Cooper, and Spencer Reid have in common? Each of these television characters are openly diagnosed with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). OCD is characterized by intrusive, “obsessive” thoughts, and repetitive motions in order to silence or quiet these thoughts (labeled by the American Psychiatric Organization as “compulsions”). Examples of compulsions given by the APA range from hand washing and cleaning to checking behaviors, and are described as “significantly interfere(ing) with a person’s daily activities and social interactions.” “The cleaning disease” or “obsessive Christmas disorder” are typical labels given to OCD in both the marketplace and the media. These stereotypes have misconstrued the true nature of OCD, spreading misinformation about the disorder.
Comments / 0