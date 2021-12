The company is betting on a phased approach for the processing plant at Cordero, which has allowed it to cut initial development CAPEX to $368 million. Discovery Silver (OTCQX:DSVSF) owns the Cordero silver-zinc-lead project in the Mexican state of Chihuahua and I view the latter as one of the best undeveloped mines in the silver space today. The company has just released the results from an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the project and I think the key figures look compelling. The net present value (NPV) stands at $1.16 billion and the internal rate of return (IRR) is 38.2% as the company has opted for a phased approach for the processing facilities and a substantial amount of drilling this year has allowed it to focus on high-grade areas during the first few years of production.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 HOURS AGO