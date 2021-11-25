Burkina army says three soldiers killed in combat with militants
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Three Burkina Faso soldiers died and 11 militants were killed during an attack on the troops in the north of the Sahel West African nation on Wednesday, the army said in a statement. “The army detachment in Thiou, in the Yatenga Region was the target of...
Two U.S. Army Alaska soldiers were found dead in their vehicles over the holiday weekend in separate incidents that investigators believe did not involve foul play, the U.S. Army first announced late Tuesday. On Sunday, Sgt. Miles Jordan Tarron, 30, was discovered dead in his car in Anchorage, Alaska. Officials...
On Aug. 26, as the United States was rushing to evacuate Americans and their allies following the Taliban’s rapid advance across Afghanistan, a suicide bomber attacked the crowds surrounding Kabul’s airport, killing 13 U.S. service members and as many as 170 Afghans. It was the deadliest day for U.S. troops in Afghanistan since 2011. Within hours, the Islamic State-Khorasan claimed the attack, a sobering reminder that despite the Islamic State’s territorial defeat in Iraq and Syria two years ago, the group has not disappeared.
OUAGADOUGOU, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Protesters burned tyres and pillaged a government building in Burkina Faso's capital on Saturday after police fired tear gas to disperse a march against the state's failure to stop a wave of violence by Islamist militants. Activist groups called for renewed protests in response to...
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenian says one of its soldiers was killed by Azerbaijani shelling on Monday amid simmering tensions on the border between the two ex-Soviet neighbors. Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a decades-old dispute over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a region that lies within Azerbaijan...
BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Congolese authorities on Wednesday sought to allay concerns about the arrival of Ugandan troops in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo for an ongoing joint operation against a militia linked to Islamic State. Witnesses saw hundreds of Ugandan soldiers entering Congo as...
KAYA, Burkina Faso (AP) — Three protesters were injured by French soldiers in the town of Kaya in Burkina Faso Saturday during the third day of a civilian blockade against a French military convoy en route to Niger, several protesters said. Protesters are upset about the former colonial power’s involvement...
NAIROBI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said his foes had been defeated and promised to recapture territory in the region of Amhara from rebellious Tigrayan forces after praising military victories against the Tigrayans in the region of Afar. Footage from the front that aired on state-affiliated...
France's military involvement in the Sahel is encountering growing opposition in the region, with protests that were once isolated to urban centres spreading to rural areas, fanned by social media and anger at insecurity. Rumours proliferating on social media -- which were also recounted by several protesters in Kaya -- claimed the supply convoy was in fact carrying weapons for the jihadists.
Ugandan troops crossed into the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday as part of a joint operation against a notorious militia that both countries accuse of massacring civilians. - Thousands killed -
The ADF, linked by the United States to the Islamic State group, is deeply feared in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
Biden winced when he learned that an ISIS-K suicide bombing had killed US troops in Kabul in late August, per the NYT. "The worst that can happen has happened," Biden said during a White House meeting, the Times reported. Days later, Biden would say that the Afghanistan withdrawal was an...
After spending $83 billion training up and arming Afghan troops to face the Taliban, U.S. military leaders seemed as surprised as anyone at the ease with which the Islamist militant group swept back into power this summer. Now, a former finance minister has explained the dizzying collapse of the Afghan National Army: Most of its 200,000 soldiers only existed on paper. The idea that Afghan troop numbers were unreliable is not a new one. But Khalid Payenda, who resigned as finance minister as the Taliban advanced, said as many as five in six soldiers were “ghosts.” He told the BBC: “The way the accountability was done, you would ask the chief in that province how many people you have and based on that you could calculate salaries and ration expenses and they would always be inflated.” Payenda said soldiers who were killed or deserted were also routinely kept on the books, with their commanders using their bank cards to take their salaries. And he said many generals were “double-dipping,” accepting money from the Taliban on top of their government salaries to give up without a fight.
The National Publicity Secretary of the Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Davidson Malison, confirmed the killings. “Two Rigwe people were killed yesterday by Fulani Herdsmen at Ancha village of Miango District, Rigwe Chiefdom of Bassa LGA of Plateau State,” he said. “Those killed includes Daniel James, 32, and Zakwe Deba, 35....
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- After forcibly sweeping back to power in Afghanistan in August, the Taliban executed over 100 former police and military members, according to a report released Tuesday by Human Rights Watch. The 25-page report, titled "No Forgiveness For People Like You," describes how the Taliban rounded up...
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday urged Tigrayan rebels to surrender, claiming government forces were nearing victory just one week after he vowed to lead military operations at the front. "It should surrender today to the Ethiopian National Defence Force, to the special forces, to the militias and to the people."
MEXICO CITY — The gunmen arrived at city hall in the northern border state of Sonora with the police chief as their likely target. Instead, they killed an 18-year-old activist who was attending a rally to protest violence against women in Mexico, along with a security guard and one of the alleged assassins.
Every week new revelations arrive about the scale of Biden’s betrayal in Afghanistan. After months of claiming that only a few hundred Americans had been abandoned behind enemy lines, the real numbers are still growing. Shocking reports continue to come to light including a military memo which claims that over a hundred family members of servicemen may still be trapped under Taliban rule.
