Military

Burkina army says three soldiers killed in combat with militants

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Three Burkina Faso soldiers died and 11 militants were killed during an attack on the troops in the north of the Sahel West African nation on Wednesday, the army said in a statement. “The army detachment in Thiou, in the Yatenga Region was the target of...

2 US Army soldiers found dead in Alaska

Two U.S. Army Alaska soldiers were found dead in their vehicles over the holiday weekend in separate incidents that investigators believe did not involve foul play, the U.S. Army first announced late Tuesday. On Sunday, Sgt. Miles Jordan Tarron, 30, was discovered dead in his car in Anchorage, Alaska. Officials...
Uganda and Congo Are at War With the Islamic State

On Aug. 26, as the United States was rushing to evacuate Americans and their allies following the Taliban’s rapid advance across Afghanistan, a suicide bomber attacked the crowds surrounding Kabul’s airport, killing 13 U.S. service members and as many as 170 Afghans. It was the deadliest day for U.S. troops in Afghanistan since 2011. Within hours, the Islamic State-Khorasan claimed the attack, a sobering reminder that despite the Islamic State’s territorial defeat in Iraq and Syria two years ago, the group has not disappeared.
Burkina Faso protest against militant violence turns violent

OUAGADOUGOU, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Protesters burned tyres and pillaged a government building in Burkina Faso's capital on Saturday after police fired tear gas to disperse a march against the state's failure to stop a wave of violence by Islamist militants. Activist groups called for renewed protests in response to...
Armenia says soldier killed by Azerbaijani shelling

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenian says one of its soldiers was killed by Azerbaijani shelling on Monday amid simmering tensions on the border between the two ex-Soviet neighbors. Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a decades-old dispute over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a region that lies within Azerbaijan...
Sudan says 6 soldiers killed in Ethiopia border fighting

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s armed forces says that six of its forces were killed in fighting in the country’s border region with Ethiopia. It comes a day after the military claimed that Ethiopian military and militia forces attacked the border area of al-Fashaqa, a disputed agricultural area that straddles the two countries. The fighting is the latest turbulence for Sudan, after generals deposed the country’s transitional civilian government in a coup last month, before eventually reinstating the prime minister under military oversight. Sudan has also seen an apparently unrelated resurgence of tribal violence in its south in recent days. The UN’s said late last week that at least 43 people have been killed in fighting in Darfur.
3 protesters wounded by French soldiers in Burkina Faso

KAYA, Burkina Faso (AP) — Three protesters were injured by French soldiers in the town of Kaya in Burkina Faso Saturday during the third day of a civilian blockade against a French military convoy en route to Niger, several protesters said. Protesters are upset about the former colonial power’s involvement...
French military facing growing protests in Sahel

France's military involvement in the Sahel is encountering growing opposition in the region, with protests that were once isolated to urban centres spreading to rural areas, fanned by social media and anger at insecurity. Rumours proliferating on social media -- which were also recounted by several protesters in Kaya -- claimed the supply convoy was in fact carrying weapons for the jihadists.
Ugandan troops enter DR Congo in hunt for deadly militia

Ugandan troops crossed into the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday as part of a joint operation against a notorious militia that both countries accuse of massacring civilians. - Thousands killed - The ADF, linked by the United States to the Islamic State group, is deeply feared in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
The Real Reason the Afghan Army Collapsed in Face of Taliban Advance? It Was Mostly ‘Ghost’ Troops

After spending $83 billion training up and arming Afghan troops to face the Taliban, U.S. military leaders seemed as surprised as anyone at the ease with which the Islamist militant group swept back into power this summer. Now, a former finance minister has explained the dizzying collapse of the Afghan National Army: Most of its 200,000 soldiers only existed on paper. The idea that Afghan troop numbers were unreliable is not a new one. But Khalid Payenda, who resigned as finance minister as the Taliban advanced, said as many as five in six soldiers were “ghosts.” He told the BBC: “The way the accountability was done, you would ask the chief in that province how many people you have and based on that you could calculate salaries and ration expenses and they would always be inflated.” Payenda said soldiers who were killed or deserted were also routinely kept on the books, with their commanders using their bank cards to take their salaries. And he said many generals were “double-dipping,” accepting money from the Taliban on top of their government salaries to give up without a fight.
Militant Fulani Herdsmen Kill Two in Nigeria

The National Publicity Secretary of the Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Davidson Malison, confirmed the killings. “Two Rigwe people were killed yesterday by Fulani Herdsmen at Ancha village of Miango District, Rigwe Chiefdom of Bassa LGA of Plateau State,” he said. “Those killed includes Daniel James, 32, and Zakwe Deba, 35....
Factbox-Who are Islamic State’s affiliates in Central Africa?

KINSHASA (Reuters) – Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo said on Tuesday their armies mounted air and artillery strikes in a joint operation in eastern Congo against an Islamic State-linked militia, known locally as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). The ADF, which started as an uprising in Uganda but has...
Libya, UN warn intimidation stopping Kadhafi son's appeal

Libya's government and the UN expressed concern Monday over an intimidation campaign that has shut the court where the son of slain dictator Moamer Kadhafi is appealing his rejected presidential bid. Last Wednesday, Libya's electoral commission announced the rejection of the candidacy of his son Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes.
